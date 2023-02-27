Royal Sundaram has Motor Insurance Claim Settlement Ratio of 98.4 Percent

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire India

Royal Sundaram General Insurance, a subsidiary of Sundaram Finance, is one of India's leading non-banking financial services companies. Apart from offering motor insurance, the company also offers health, travel and other necessary insurance to their customers. Royal Sundaram has simplified the process of obtaining motor insurance by focusing on a strong network and technology. Due to this simplification and the engaging services and features offered in the insurance, the company has achieved astounding success by resolving 98.4% of all claims received. As a result, the business has established a solid reputation as one of India's leading providers of motor insurance.

Comprehensive Coverage and Protection

Royal Sundaram's motor insurance policies are designed to provide comprehensive coverage and protection to vehicle owners including a shield for the vehicle, a shield for the owner, and a shield against liability. Car, two-wheeler, and commercial vehicle insurance are all included in the company's motor insurance. In case of any damage or loss of the vehicle due to a sudden accident or theft, the insurance covers all the financial losses incurred, thereby providing a sense of security to the owner. Under this policy, the insured is also covered by a Personal Accident Cover for a minimum of Rs.15 lakh. In case the insured gets into an accident involving a third party, the policy covers the insured’s financial liability for damage to the third party’s property.

Simple Claim Settlement Process

Numerous services provided by Royal Sundaram have helped to achieve such a high ratio in claim settlements. The M-Chatra App is a one-stop app for all policy details, claim processes and other requests. This app makes it easy to access policy details, and the entire claim process can be done without having to visit any Royal Sundaram branch. Another app called M-Inspect app allows users to request a car, two-wheeler or commercial vehicle inspection process from the comfort of their homes. Since the process is completely digital, the request can be processed in just 20 minutes. Claims settled includes paid, denied, closed claims excluding OD claims. The company provides multiple, hassle-free ways to reach out for a motor insurance claim. Insured individuals can initiate a claim by contacting the company’s claim intimation hotline number, email, website, M-Chatra app, or by visiting the nearest Royal Sundaram branch. And the company’s cashless garage networks across the entire nation ensure that customers receive cashless repairs and priority service on time.

Rapid and Effective Customer Service

Moreover, with a range of customizable options and the ability to choose from add-on covers, policyholders can tailor their motor insurance policies to meet their specific needs and requirements. In order to, intimate a motor insurance claim settlement, the insured only needs to provide information and details of the Insurance Policy, Accident, and Driver. The Own damage claim settlements are processed within 5 working days from the date submission of last document. With Royal Sundaram’s insurance policy, the policyholders are protected from inflation charges. The company also offers 24x7 roadside assistance to its motor insurance policyholders, ensuring that they receive quick and efficient support in case of a breakdown or accident, if RSA (Roadside Assistance) add on cover opted.

“I am very happy with the roadside assistance from Royal Sundaram. Prompt and effective response from the team.” says one of the customers.

With a focus on customer-centricity and commitment to providing value-added services, Royal Sundaram has been able to establish a strong and loyal customer base, becoming one of the most trusted providers of motor insurance in India.

