Royals Club International renews call to explore 15 domestic destinations first

India’s Travel & Tourism sector could emerge as one of the leading contributing sectors to the country’s socio-economic development, and potentially an antidote to the challenges related to the creation of jobs, to the national vision of India @ 2047, of that of a developed, prosperous and educated and employed nation. However, for the country to benefit from travel and tourism sector, it is high time to renew the government’s call made over three years ago to the citizens of India to explore ‘15 domestic tourism destination by 2022’ that was initiated in August 2019. This call was lost to the Covid-19 pandemic. Royals Club International, one of the fastest growing vacation ownership companies in India, intends to change that.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the last three years (From 2020 to 2022), Covid-19 pandemic repeatedly disrupted and intervened with the peoples’ holiday and vacation plans. Year 2020 was a total wash out and the subsequent two years were a mixed bag. It is high time that this clarion call to explore 15 domestic tourism destinations by 2022 is once again reinvigorated for its tremendous socio-economic impact. As a club membership company that is highly exposed to peoples’ or tourists’ top holiday destinations and choices, at Royals Club International, we strongly feel that with the New Year 2023 just setting in, it is time to give a renewed fillip to the this call made in the pre-Covid time to Indian holiday makers.

Royals Moonlight Hotel, Bhimtal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The renewed call needs to be to ‘explore 15 new destinations by 2025.’ In order to once again popularize that call to ‘explore 15 domestic tourism destinations’ in India, Royals Club International, one of the leading vacation or club membership companies, will aggressively work towards drawing Indian holiday makers and vacationers’ attention to myriad Indian destinations, explored, less explored or unexplored.

According to Arvind Singh, CMD, Royals Club International, “This call, made in August 2019, to explore 15 new domestic tourism destinations by 2022 was a visionary pitch for the country’s socio-economic development by leveraging the incredible potential of travel and tourism sector. Unfortunately the pandemic intervened. And now with the pandemic ebbing, or let’s say becoming a new normal for all of us, at Royals Club International, we are determined to give that call a new lease of life.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh further said, “At Royals Club International, we not only highly relate to this incredible clarion call made in 2019 by the government but also passionately feel that Indian vacationers need to travel and explore their country first before travelling overseas. The sector’s growth is projected to be more than most of the other sectors. And most importantly, unlike other sectors, the socio-economic benefits from travel and tourism reaches out to the remotest corners of the country, helps in women empowerment, creates a lot of opportunities at the low skilled segments, helps many other sectors like handicrafts, retail, construction, and more. It is time to renew the call to explore 15 or 20 destinations until 2025.”

According to Singh, as part of the initiative, Royals Club International will repeatedly and regularly highlight the need for the clarion call to be renewed once again, and even more forcefully than before. Furthermore, Royals Club International will take its own steps and invest its own resources in order to extend widespread support to Government’s effort by publicizing sites, attractions and destinations, especially the little known ones and unexplored.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said that there was huge scope to boost India’s tourism sector. “And if we look at it, according one of the latest WTTC (World Travel & Tourism Council) report one in three new jobs globally will come from travel and tourism sector. And that’s incredible, to say the least! The same report also projects global travel and tourism sector’s growth at 5.8 per cent as against the overall global economy growth at 2.7 per cent. And at 8.5 per cent, it projects an even greater growth for the travel and tourism sector in the Asia Pacific region that our country is part of. And needless to say that looking at India’s hugely underdeveloped tourism sector, at Royals Club International, we believe this growth could potentially be in the robust double-digit side for years to come if backed by political will and developed adequately and with intent.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If renewed and taken up as a campaign in a mission-mode, Royals Club International foresees a far-reaching impact of the initiatives that will help serve the sector and the country for a long-long time to come.

Royals Club International is one of the fastest growing timeshare – vacation ownership companies in the South Asia region. The company operates with some very simple philosophies as its mission, vision and values and objectives: deal with transparency, earn members’ trust, commit what is possible, offer value and provide hassle-free seamless memorable vacation experiences.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}