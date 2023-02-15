Rromeo Drops 'Resham' on Birthday, Promises Fans Two More Tracks Soon

New Delhi (India), February 15: It was a double-whammy for Rromeo as the multi-faceted man turned a year older whilst celebrating the launch of his new song Resham

After entertaining the audience with melodious hits like Tera Fitoor, Tu chand hai, and Dard singing sensation Rromeo is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming Resham.

The birthday bash & song launch collectively was a grand affair. It was a night of glitz, glamour, opulence, and loads of love for Rromeo that reflected from the preparations that were no less than perfect.

Feeling absolutely over the moon and Rromeo said, "My birthday is very special for me and for the second time this is a double celebration as I present my new song Resham to all my audience. I am eagerly looking forward to a positive response from the audience as they have always showered their love on me”

The singer and actor who celebrated his birthday on 10th February are releasing his song Resham which is supposedly the second part of his much-anticipated song ‘Dard’ from the album ‘Tu Chand Hai’. The song features Rromeo's euphonious voice and is ideal to brighten up the tiring work-from-home schedule. Along with Resham, Rromeo also announced the release date of his upcoming songs titled ‘ Chand ‘ and ‘ Awargi ‘which are touted to be out in the next few months. With this Rromeo also becomes the first musician to announce three singles at the same time.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.