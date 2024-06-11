 RRP Drones Partners with UAE's Microavia for Revolutionary "Drone in a Box" - Hindustan Times
RRP Drones Partners with UAE's Microavia for Revolutionary "Drone in a Box"

brand stories
Published on Jun 11, 2024 12:00 PM IST

RRP Drones Innovation Pvt Ltd partners with Microvia to introduce 'Drone in a Box' solution for enhanced aerial surveillance capabilities in India.

ByHT Brand Studio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: In a groundbreaking move set to redefine aerial surveillance, Mumbai’s RRP Drones Innovation Pvt Ltd, led by Rajendra Chodankar, has announced a strategic partnership with UAE-based technology leader Microvia. Together, they will introduce the innovative "Drone in a Box" solution, a product designed for diverse applications ranging from military operations to civilian use.

This cutting-edge technology, developed under the Make in India initiative, promises unparalleled round-the-clock surveillance capabilities across various altitudes, environments, and weather conditions. It is poised to significantly enhance the operational efficiency of India's armed forces and civilian sectors.

The launch event was held at the RRP Drones Innovation Pvt Ltd headquarters, located at A 396/397 T.T.C. Industrial Area, Mahape, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 400710.

The CEO of Microvia (Mr. ENRIQUE PLAZA BAEZ).

The partnership was formally cemented with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the Chairman of RRP Drones Innovation Pvt Ltd and the CEO of Microvia (Mr. ENRIQUE PLAZA BAEZ). The event was graced by the presence of the Guest of Honor, Dr Harshdeep Kamble, IAS, Principal Secretary of Industries Department, Government of Maharashtra.

Attendees also witnessed a live demonstration of the "Drone in a Box" solution, showcasing its advanced features and capabilities.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

