RRR’s Golden Globe winning song Naatu Naatu all set to be performed at the 95th Academy Awards

Global, 10th March 2023: As the excitement builds up for the 95th Academy Awards and the historic performance of the award winning Naatu Naatu during the ceremony, OTT platform ZEE5 Global, which is streaming the film exclusively in the original language Telugu as well as Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada is seeing a spike in viewership for the film among viewers. Released in 2022 on the platform, RRR amassed 1000 Million streaming minutes in the first 10 days of the launch and went on to become a humongous hit not only in India but all across the globe. Available on ZEE5 with English subtitles, the film is a must-watch for audiences across the globe.

Cinema as a tool for entertainment has made tremendous strides this past year, with films and actors from across the globe receiving recognition for their contribution to the artform. There is a growing appetite among audiences for stories and content that reflect the diversity of the world we live in. As people become more connected and exposed to different cultures, they are seeking out content that reflects their experiences and interests which is in turn creating a seamless cross-integration of consumption patterns globally.

RRR’s nomination at the 95th Academy Awards marks a unique global cultural exchange. This recognition and the other accolades already bestowed on the film, have ignited conversations around South Asian entertainment and encouraged global consumption. RRR, through its phenomenal response has not only spotlighted India’s Telugu entertainment industry but also pivoted a fresh look at Indian Cinema among global audiences.

Now, the South Asian diaspora across the globe has yet another reason to celebrate. with RRR’s Golden Globes-winning song, Naatu Naatu all set to be performed at the awards on March 12.

With a significant shift in content, cinema and the increasing diversity of voices and stories being told,

Naatu Naatu’s performance by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava marks another historic moment for South Asian entertainment as it is only the second Indian song to be performed at the prestigious event held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, US. The first ever Indian performance was in 2009 by Academy Award-winning music producer and singer, A R Rahman. The duo will perform alongside performers like Rihanna, Sophia Carson, Stephanie Hsu, Diane Warren, David Bryne, and Son Lux this year.

The Telugu hit song from the film, Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, has rapidly gained popularity across the globe for its groovy beats and acrobatic dance steps. Its performance on stage at the Academy Awards marks a new era and recognition for South Asian entertainment..

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Zee5, and it does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.