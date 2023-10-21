RSS chief to address annual Dussehra event on Oct 24; singer Shankar Mahadevan is chief guest

Nagpur, Oct 21 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will hold its annual Vijaydashmi Utsav in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on October 24 for which it has invited noted signer Shankar Mahadevan as the chief guest.

The customary Dussehra gathering will be addressed by sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat at the Reshimbaug ground which is an integral part of the organisation's event calendar, a release said.

The patha sanchalan or road march will be taken out at around 6.20 am from CP & Berar College Gate and Reshimbagh ground, while the main event will start at 7.40 am, it said.

This programme will be broadcast live on the organisation's handles on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, the release said.

The RSS was founded in September 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on Dussehra day.

At the 2022 Dussehra rally, the Sangh had invited mountaineer Santosh Yadav, the first woman in the world to climb Mount Everest twice, as the chief guest.

