News / Brand Stories / RSS chief to address annual Dussehra event on Oct 24; singer Shankar Mahadevan is chief guest

RSS chief to address annual Dussehra event on Oct 24; singer Shankar Mahadevan is chief guest

brand stories
Published on Oct 21, 2023 08:00 PM IST

RSS chief to address annual Dussehra event on Oct 24; singer Shankar Mahadevan is chief guest

HT Image
HT Image
ByHT Analytics

Nagpur, Oct 21 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will hold its annual Vijaydashmi Utsav in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on October 24 for which it has invited noted signer Shankar Mahadevan as the chief guest.

The customary Dussehra gathering will be addressed by sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat at the Reshimbaug ground which is an integral part of the organisation's event calendar, a release said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The patha sanchalan or road march will be taken out at around 6.20 am from CP & Berar College Gate and Reshimbagh ground, while the main event will start at 7.40 am, it said.

This programme will be broadcast live on the organisation's handles on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, the release said.

The RSS was founded in September 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on Dussehra day.

At the 2022 Dussehra rally, the Sangh had invited mountaineer Santosh Yadav, the first woman in the world to climb Mount Everest twice, as the chief guest.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out