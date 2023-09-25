Rubrik Tulip Project Launches, Reshaping Tukkuguda Real Estate

India, 25th September, 2023: Pioneering the redefinition of the real-estate investment landscape of Tukkuguda, Hyderabad, The Rubik Tulip Project by Square Select Estates experienced its much-awaited official launch on 24th of September, 2023. The project stands as the first high-rise gated community to be built and established in the area and has already accounted for a remarkable booking of 150 units in its launching phase.

The grand commencement was favoured with the presence of 1,000 guests and elevated by the spiritual blessings of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Swamy, infusing into the event an aura of prosperity and positivity, thus harmonising the grand event to a realm of bliss and sacred enlightenment. The event also had the presence of the famous cine-actress, Mrs. Shriya Saran, adding to the glitz and enthusiasm of the star-studded affair. Furthermore, also in attendance was the Chief Guest, Mr. Jagadeeshwar, IAS Retd Officer, of the Govt of Telangana, who along with many other eminent personalities and influencers participated in the grand celebration marking the Rubrik Tulip Project’s importance and broad popularity within the real estate investment and development sector in Telangana.

“High on Luxury, Low on Maintainance”, from the very moment of its initiation, The Rubrik Tulip Project has used this as its tagline in order to communicate its core belief. The project is a dream enterprise for the Managing Director of Square Select Estates, Raghavendra Maram, who when asked about the same mentioned, “We are thrilled to have partnered to launch the Rubrick Tulip Project to create this exceptional living space in Tukkuguda. Our strategic marketing techniques and commitment to delivering the best have truly resonated with discerning investors and buyers in Tukkuguda and we wish to further grow in the area through many more new engagements.”

Rubrik Tulip Project Launched

Having established a fresh standard for elevated living in Tukkuguda, The Rubrick Tulip Project has harmoniously blended contemporary conveniences, top-tier architectural excellence, and an unwavering commitment to minimal upkeep, all geared towards delivering an unparalleled living environment. With the triumph of its inauguration and an enthusiastic embrace from the local community, Square Select Estates’ new venture, The Rubrick Tulip Project is only the first of the many features that shall be added to the the hat of success that Square Select Estates wears.

About Square Select Estates: The renowned property investment advisory firm headquartered in Hyderabad boasts a history of remarkable achievements, particularly in pioneering innovative approaches to investment in the real estate sector. Having established itself as a reliable and respectable entity, Square Select Estates is all set to commence its long journey of setting up collaborative approaches with the best in real estate in Telangana.

For more information about the Rubrick Tulip Project, please visit https://www.rubrick.in/tulip.

For details about Square Select Estates and assistance with real-estate investments and advices, please visit https://squareselect.in/

For any other queries, please contact: Phone: 70329 36999 WhatsApp: 90001 17452

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.