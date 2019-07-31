Runwal Greens: A king-size luxury living experience

brand-stories

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:22 IST

Runwal Greens is a flagship project by Runwal Group in Mulund (W) on GMLR, close to Fortis Hospital, which was recently completed. It has transformed the neighbourhood and established Mulund as a luxury home destination.

The 20-acre expanse boasts of almost 6.5 acres of open spaces including a cricket ground within the complex. It is the largest completed luxury residential project in Mulund and is home to over 1,500 happy families. The 8 high-rise towers ranging between 36 and 41 floors at Runwal Greens house spacious 2, 2.5, 3, 3.5 and 4 bed apartments, with premium interiors and modern infrastructure facilities.

The air-conditioned apartments come with a height of 11 ft. high ceilings, which add to the overall space and luxury feel. The towers overlook a central green open space and are situated at a podium level which is above multiple podiums for parkings.

R Club, one of the largest residential club-houses in the region, boasts of 3 swimming pools, a well-equipped, state-of-the-art gymnasium, squash court, tennis court, multipurpose hall, pool table, indoor games, mini theatre, café, guest rooms and more. In addition a party hall and dedicated outdoor children’s play areas make sure there is something for each member of the family.

R Galleria, the integrated retail arcade, has made this stretch of GMLR the high street of Mulund. It is a favourite hang out spot for the region and gets heavy footfall, especially on weekends.

R Galleria houses various stores, restaurants, bistros, salons, banks, car showrooms with brands such as Starbucks, Di Bella, Easy Day and many more.

Runwal Greens is a landmark in Mulund today and a much sought-after address. Prices here have appreciated over 300 per cent since its launch, a testimony to its iconic status.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 18:02 IST