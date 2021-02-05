Runwal Group is the brand for Developer of the Year – Residential

The Runwal Group has walked away with top honours for being the Developer of the Year – Residential at the Hindustan Times Titans of Mumbai Real Estate Awards 2021. Subodh Runwal, Managing Director – Runwal Group, said, “We are extremely overwhelmed and honoured to receive such a prestigious award from Hindustan Times. A satisfied consumer is like a permanent asset for a developer. Over the years, we have successfully delivered our projects and built our strong customer base. We are very happy to receive this prestigious award and it shows our commitment towards serving our customers the very best.”

He added, “Our association with Hindustan Times has been pleasant and long-lasting. This collaboration has always helped us create an engaging dialogue that speaks to potential target audience—using content and context that results in a higher brand recall. This award has given us a comprehensive recognition and has translated into a long-standing relationship.”

There is an inherent value in such awards as, “such recognition provides us with a sense of accomplishment and motivates us to continue to create better products.

Pondering about the expectations from the year ahead, he said, “The sector will have a positive outlook in this year. With improved buyer sentiment, we see a positive impact on the buyers who will now come out and invest, further increasing the demand for more dynamic layouts considering the new normal. The pandemic has taught the importance of buying a home where buyers' preferences in terms of choice of purchase is higher towards larger layouts with higher safety, hygiene, and captive amenities are in demand. All in all, India’s real estate space is expected to evolve at a rapid pace as new emerging trends will evolve in the coming year.’’

The Runwal Group has walked away with top honours for being the Developer of the Year – Residential at the Hindustan Times Titans of Mumbai Real Estate Awards 2021. (HT)

A visionary brand

The Runwal Group was established in 1978. Four decades later, the group has a huge portfolio that comprises of over 65 projects and millions of square feet. The group has brought smiles to more than 25,000 happy families across all corners of Mumbai. A loyal customer is a powerful asset and every brand wants as many of those as possible. Customer satisfaction leads to customer loyalty and the Group’s philosophy largely focuses to achieve that.

Runwal Group’s belief in ethical trade practices, commitment to offering high-quality residences, the urge to innovate and the customer-centric approach has established it as one of the leading developers in India today.

Their vision is to be one of the most respected real estate companies in India by providing the most professional, informative, and dedicated and prompt service in the real estate industry. They aspire to consistently surpass our current achievements, prosper in real estate development by embracing innovative thoughts and working hard to achieve new business goals. The brand also represents themselves through highest quality standards and assured delivery.

The group’s philosophy is based on the four important pillars – Quality, trust, customer-centricity, and innovation.