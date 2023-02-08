RupeeBoss Financial Services launches “MSME Bharat Manch” a National Initiative

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7: In a major development in MSME Ecosystem space Rupeeboss.com -MSME loan Fintech which is a National distributor for 100 plus Banks and NBFCs for MSME loans, has launched MSME BHARAT MANCH – A Nationwide Initiative, to create an empowering ecosystem to help scale MSME sector in a big way.

Mr. PN Shetty, CEO and Founder, with his entire Senior management team and Ecosystem Partners from across the country, were present in the Business Leadership League - 5 Trillion dollar economy event held in Chennai on 4th Feb 2023.

Mr. Shetty has the vision to connect partners and collaborate with the thriving 6.3 crores MSME sector with this MSME BHARAT MANCH platform to help them scale. As a first step, MSME Bharat Manch will work on taking Government subsidies and Initiatives to the MSME community across India.

The Event was graced by Shri. NB Shetty, Chairman - Advisory Board MSME Bharat Manch, Shri. Narendra Mairpady Former CMD-Indian Overseas Bank, Shri. Ravi Nandan Sinha, Director-MSME Business Forum India, Dr. Avinash K Dalal, President- All India MSME Association. The Key National Facilitators who would be contributing to this Ecosystem are See Change Consulting from the South, Business Leadership League from the West, eGrowth from the North and Bank keeping from the East besides Enqube Collaborations as Knowledge Partner, Sarathi as Mentor Partner, ENirmaan as Technology Partner, Ourea as Digital Partner, GST Dost as GST Partner. In addition, SMEStreet.in is also associated as the pan India MSME outreach and MSME Media Partner for MSME Bharat Manch. Mr. Jeroninio Almeida, International Coach and Inspirational Speaker, would be the Chief Mentor of MSME Bharat Manch, as highlighted by Dr. G.Rameshkumar, Director General, MSME Bharat Manch.

India's MSMEs are facing lots of issues which hinder their business from growing and scaling. These problems arise as they lack a one-stop destination or a unique platform to get solutions from the core expert segment in terms of business support solutions. MSME Bharat Manch would provide an ultimate solution to cater for all the entrepreneur needs of the Indian MSME's helping them to get empowered so as to scale and strengthen their business.

The Solutions under MSME Bharat Manch would cover Unsecured & Secured Finance, including Working Capital, Free Loan Audit & SME Insurance Audit, Marketing & Sales Support, HR & Technology Support, Rectifying Credit, Credit Rating Support, Assistance for Samadhan, Awareness on MSME Schemes & Subsidies, Tender, Bill Discounting, Investment Banking Support, NPA Revival, Pitch Deck, Training, Coaching, Consulting and many Professional Business Support.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.