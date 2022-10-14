Russian companies to visit New Delhi with multi-industry business mission

Russian export-oriented companies will arrive to New Delhi with a multi-industry business mission on 17 and 18 October 2022. The goal of the mission is to facilitate business liaising and partnerships between Russian and Indian businesses.

Around 30 Russian companies representing various industries, including timber, chemistry, food, oil and gas, IT and education sectors, will take part in the business mission. They will showcase industrial machinery, fertilisers, gas, water and air treatment systems, music equipment and musical instruments, athletic and playground equipment, educational games, etc. The business agenda of the mission includes a general session where practical issue and challenges of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and India will be discussed and individual B2B meetings. More than 200 bilateral meetings are planned during the two days of the mission.

We kindly invite you to join the business mission and take part in B2B meetings with prospective Russian partners. The business agenda starts at 10:00am, 17 October at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity hotel (Asset No 02 Gmr Hospitality District, Igi Airport, New Delhi, Delhi 110037, India).

To join the mission and make appointments with prospect partners, please register or contact the organisers at b2brus.com. Development of trade and economic relationships with India is a most promising path for Russian exports. In H2 2022, the trade turnover between the two nations amounted to $11.5 billion, with 120% up year-on-year. Russia supplies to India chemical and machinery products, gem stones, mineral fuels, metals and articles made therefrom. India exports to Russia chemical products, foods and agricultural supplies, equipment and vehicles, textiles, metals, medical supplies. The countries are also engaged in joint projects in atomic energy, oil and gas industry.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.