Russian Consul General in Mumbai addresses Indian medical aspirants at education fair

India, 26th May 2023: The Russian Education Fair, an annual event aimed at connecting Indian students with higher education opportunities in Russia, concluded successfully in Mumbai. The fair, which took place from May 14th to May 21st, attracted a diverse crowd of Indian students from across the country. The Consul General of Russia in Mumbai, H.E. Mr. Aleksei V. Surovtsev, addressed the fair and emphasized Russia's commitment to providing excellent educational opportunities for Indian students.

The final leg of the Russian Education Fair 2023 was held at the Russian House in Mumbai, where representatives from Russian universities and numerous dignitaries were present. H.E. Mr. Aleksei V. Surovtsev, accompanied by Prof. Shvetsov Mikhail N., the Rector of Mari State University, and Ms. Elena Remizova, the Director of the Russian House in Mumbai, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Air Marshal (Dr.) Pawan Kapoor (Retd.), Vice-Chairman of Rus Education, and other senior members of the organization played pivotal roles in ensuring the fair's success.

In his address, H.E. Mr. Aleksei V. Surovtsev expressed his pleasure at reconnecting with the Indian students, recalling their previous meeting during the Russian Education Fair in September 2022. He commended the efforts of Rus Education and reiterated Russia's commitment to providing top class educational opportunities for Indian students. The Consul General acknowledged the deep bond between the people of Russia and India and expressed gratitude for their contributions to the field of education.

The Russian Education Fair served as a gateway for Indian students to explore the diverse opportunities available in Russian universities.

The presence of H.E. Mr. Aleksei V. Surovtsev had a profound impact on the Indian students attending the fair. His speech not only inspired them to pursue higher education in Russia but also instilled in them the confidence, knowledge, and skills necessary to succeed in their chosen careers. His influence served as a catalyst, igniting their ambitions and fostering a sense of determination within them.

Participating universities included Mari State University, Perm State Medical University, Orenburg State University, Tula State University, St Petersburg University, and Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University.

During the fair, Indian students had the unique opportunity to interact directly with representatives from these renowned Russian universities. The university experts provided valuable guidance, counseling, and comprehensive information about the academic programs, scholarships, admission procedures, and student life in Russia. The fair allowed students to gain insight into the rich history, diverse culture, and world-class education system that Russia has to offer.

The Russian Education Fair 2023 in Mumbai concluded with immense success, leaving Indian students inspired and equipped with the necessary information to make informed decisions about their higher education options. The fair not only facilitated academic exchanges but also strengthened the educational ties between India and Russia, fostering cultural understanding and collaboration between the two nations.

To get admission in top government universities of Russia, contact Rus Education on their student helpline number 1800-833-3338 or visit their website www.ruseducation.in

