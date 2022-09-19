Rustomjee Group Comes up With Attractive Proposition for Home-Buyers in Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

With a view to elevate the buying experience for home-buyers, Rustomjee Group has announced The Limited Period Plan on most of the properties across Mumbai. That's not all, the homes on higher floors of these properties, are now open for home-buyers to choose from.



The Limited Period Plan is the easiest access for homebuyers to own a Rustomjee home in Mumbai. The plan allows the customers to pay just 20% now & experience upgraded lifestyle at Rustomjee. The remaining payment has been spaced out well till receipt of OC of the property. Icing on the cake is, it comes with a home loan assistance.



The participating projects under The Limited Period Plan are Rustomjee Crown - Prabhadevi, Rustomjee Seasons – BKC Annexe, Rustomjee Erika – Bandra (E), Rustomjee Bella - Bhandup & Rustomjee Summit – Borivali (E) with all new inventory on higher floors.



What’s better than a sea-view home?

Rustomjee Crown, South Mumbai's finest gated estate presents Oceanscape Residences, 3, 4 & 5 bedroom residences, at high altitude, upto 68th floor, with great sea-views. Rustomjee Crown is located in Prabhadevi, a quiet, upscale Southern neighbourhood of Mumbai, which is located in close proximity to high street retail destinations, fine dining restaurants and business districts.



Fancy living in Mumbai's CBD?

With its last wing under construction, Rustomjee Seasons, offering 3 bed homes now has homes on higher floors open for home-buyers to choose from. With 20+ ready amenities and infrastructure in place, it is undoubtedly one of the BKC's finest gated communities.



Rustomjee Summit, one of the tallest landmarks of Borivali has also opened up homes on higher floors with views of Golden Pagoda and the beautiful Sanjay Gandhi National Park. This project in Borivali East provides great connectivity from and to the highway as well as the railway station



Buying a first home? Then Rustomjee Erika has the potential to be on top of the list. It is located minutes away from the central business district of Mumbai, BKC, a home here could mean a short drive from office to home. A 2 bed home on a higher floor in Bandra (East), along with a beautiful view of the city and cross ventilation a home can be a peaceful abode.



Rustomjee Bella is a gated community in Bhandup that offers 1 & 2 bedroom homes with great amenities. One can enjoy the soothing view of city skyline by choosing the home on higher floors.



The team at Rustomjee strives to make ‘thoughtful spaces’ that redefine living and repurpose life. They are constantly working and committed to improving and making the home buying processes convenient so that owning a Rustomjee home is a delightful experience for customers. Talking about the next inventories, Mr. Rakesh Setia, Chief Sales Officer, Rustomjee Group said, “We are constantly in search for newer and innovative ways to bring value to our customers and are excited about introducing this payment plan on the new inventories across our projects. Our vision is to continuously add value to the lives of customers, business associates and stakeholders while giving back to society.”



About Rustomjee

Rustomjee Group has carved a niche in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a development portfolio of 20 million square feet of completed projects spanning across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.



Rustomjee Group's portfolio includes two township developments in Thane and Virar, as well as large residential developments, commercial spaces, retail and educational institutions spread across Mumbai City in Prabhadevi, Bandra, Khar, Andheri, Borivali and Bhandup.



Rustomjee Group is committed to adding value to the lives of the homeowners through its core business, corporate social responsibility initiatives and philanthropy. Rustomjee Group ensures that every development blueprint includes child-friendly spaces, parks, playgrounds and learning rooms developed in collaboration with eminent child psychologists and trained specialists.

