Rustomjee Group Receives the Occupation Certificate for 182 Homes of Rustomjee Crown

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Making its debut in South Mumbai, Rustomjee Group announced the completion of Rustomjee Crown A wing. The receipt of the OC for 182 homes marks a milestone for the group’s first project in South Mumbai. The OC receipt is a testament to the group’s legacy and commitment towards making dreams a reality for residents across the spectrum. The completion of Wing A comes as a sigh of relief for those invested in the project since its inception in 2009.



Rustomjee Group took over the project in 2018 and fulfilled its commitment towards delivering and turning around the project in record time despite the pandemic and restrictions. The 182 flats will be handed over along with not just the basics of a fully accessible gym, ballroom but other 60+ lifestyle amenities such as 7 tropical pools, a skywalk, a clubhouse, a toddler's area, and a lot more. After all Rustomjee Crown is the finest gated estate in South Mumbai. Talking about this milestone, Mr. Boman Irani, Chairman & Managing Director, Rustomjee Group said, “At Rustomjee, we are committed to deliver the best to our consumers. The successful trajectory of Rustomjee Crown is a testament of our efforts & commitment towards our buyers. We have tried to build spaces that give the residents an opportunity to live within the heart of the city and yet feel away from it. The project exudes luxury at its best and we are proud of the design thinking approach that has been incorporated in this project.”



Charanjit Attra, resident of Rustomjee Crown says, “We are ecstatic to hear this news. With beautiful, modern amenities, refreshing green spaces, and a safe environment for all the age groups, we have received more than we had hoped for. We take pride in calling Rustomjee Crown our home and can't wait to move in. A big thank you to the entire Rustomjee team for making this journey remarkable with their presence.”



Situated in the serene neighbourhood of Prabhadevi, Rustomjee Crown spans across an expansive 5.75 acres, offering residents a sprawling, elegantly appointed gated estate that surpasses all expectations. Rustomjee Crown presents majestic 3, 4, and 5-bedroom residences, particularly designed to offer breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. Currently, Rustomjee Crown is the only ready-to-move-in gated community in its neighbourhood.



Rustomjee Crown sets out to provide its residents with an unparalleled level of luxury, both in terms of amenities and homes. The project epitomizes an elevated lifestyle where the realization of life's finer things - craftsmanship, provenance, and lifestyle - intertwine with the true wealth of relationships, fostering moments of togetherness and enriching connections.



The receipt of OC marks a great development for Rustomjee Crown and homeowners invested in the project.



About Rustomjee Group

Founded in 1996, Rustomjee Group is a leading real estate developer known for creating landmark residential and commercial projects. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Rustomjee Developers has garnered accolades for its exemplary work, creating communities that redefine modern living. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer-centricity, their aim is to make every homebuyer's dream come true.



For more information, visit www.rustomjee.com.

