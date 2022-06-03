RXCE App Download, Apply Code BPA8M3G5 & Get Rs.1000

RXCE is an online gaming platform where users can play skill-based games and prediction types of games and win real cash in a simple method. There Are Lots Of Games That You Can Play Very Easily Like Win Go, Aviator, Ander Bahar, Lucky Hit, Etc.

Just Enter RXCE Recommendation Code: BPA8M3G5 on sign up on RXCE & get 100% bonus for using our RXCE referral code.

Rxce Recommendation Code

How to Register & Get Free Bonus

1. Visit official RXCE website

2. Click On Button Then Open Link And Enter Mobile Number Then Set Your Password.

3. Now Enter RXCE Referral Code And Verify Your Number With OTP.

RXCE Recommendation Code Is – BPA8M3G5

4. Go To RXCE Login Page And Login With Number And Password.

5. Go To The Mine Section And Click On Recharge Button.

6. Enter Amount INR 100 Or More and Add Your Wallet Using UPI Payment.

How To Refer And Earn In RXCE

1. Login Into RXCE App/Website.

2. Tap On The Mine Section That Is Shown At Bottom Right Corner.

3. Now Tap On Promotion Tab.

4. Done!!! You, Will, See Your Unique Referral Link.

5. Share RXCE Referral Link With Friends When Your Friend Signup Using Your Referral Link You Will Get Commission.

What is the official RXCE website?

RXCE official website is https://rxceapp.com/

How to Download the RXCE App?

1. Visit RXCE apk download link

2. Now click on Download and download the app

3. That’s it.

What is the Rxce Recommendation Code?

The Rxce recommendation code is BPA8M3G5. By applying, you will get a Rs.1000 signup bonus. You can also invite your friends with referral code and earn Rs.10 per successful referral.

Disclaimer: We Are Not Pushing Or Giving You To Add Money In RXCE. If you Take a Risk Then You Add Money With Your Own Risk.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

Before proceeding further and clicking the links provided in the article, the readers are advised to be well versed with the extant laws dealing with gambling viz. the Public Gambling Act 1867, IT Act 2000, etc. Further, online gambling is also a banned offence in many States in India. The readers are also advised that gambling is addictive and involves an element of financial risk and reader’s discretion is advisable. The article is intended for information only and nothing contained herein constitutes an advice or guarantee of winning, nor is there an intention to induce anyone into violating any law(s).

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.