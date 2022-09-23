SabPaisa Witnesses a 100% Jump in Online and Offline Transactions

India, 23rd September 2022: The world’s first API Driven Unified Payment Experience Platform (UPE) developed by SabPaisa (SRS Live Technologies), which is a rapidly growing fin-tech company, has observed 100% online and offline transactions and a 50% increase in the Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV). SabPaisa has solutions from Payment Collection to Payouts and APIs, all in one place. Its Payment Gateway Suite streamlines Payments Collection, Payouts, and Exhaustive APIs simplify payments related complexities of Business houses.

With the launch of UPE, SabPaisa was able to generate FY 21-22’s revenue in just the first 4 months of FY 22-23 by bridging the payment gap. As a result of starting UPE, SabPaisa has added 5 lac more cash counters to its wing, resulting in a total of more than 10 lac cash counters. After the launch of UPE, SabPaisa has seen a 100% jump in online and offline transactions and a 50% increase in the Gross merchandise volume (GMV).

Mr. Kumar Manish, Founder of SabPaisa

The SabPaisa Product Suite allows businesses to build a marketplace using APIs, integrated effortlessly with the world's largest payment gateway checkout. The comprehensive APIs built around all workflows ensure that the Payments life cycle is complete.

The company aims to ensure that payment processing is accessible to everyone, irrespective of any difference, covering all sections of society. The company has a partnership with banks and payment companies which help businesses collect money from their customers smoothly.

Mr. Kumar Manish, Founder of SabPaisa, said, “Our technology-enabled solutions are aimed at mitigating the risks associated with an investment in technology, providing solutions, and giving our clients the flexibility to choose the way they want to associate with us. We are filling the innovation gap for our clients by using the right combination of knowledge and expertise. Our objective is to prepare ourselves to provide solutions and ensure that we remain competitive and future-ready all the time.”

SabPaisa is the only payment gateway whose checkout page has all payment options be it online or offline. Its online options include Cards, Net-banking, UPI, and Wallets and offline options include e-Cash, e-NEFT & Bharat QR. The offline mode enables payment collection through Cash and instruments with More than 10 Lac Cash Counters across India.

Mr. Pathikrit Dasgupta, CEO of SabPaisa, said, “Our company has taken its first step in becoming an API-first company. We are constantly working towards developing, improving, and delivering exhaustive APIs with features that make all the difference. Using the latest technology, we focus on security, ease, and actionable analytics. We are identifying the needs of the global market and will soon extend our services internationally.”

Headquartered in Delhi, SabPaisa’s corporate office is in Kolkata and it has 7 other offices across the country. SabPaisa is a secured and unified payment platform trusted by large enterprises, banks, and Governmental institutions serving private businesses with effortless payment getaways. The company has more than 2000 trusted clients including UPPSC, Agra University, AIIMS Patna, RRC, Kalyani University, and more.

For more details-https://sabpaisa.in/

