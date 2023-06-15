Sachin Dev Duggal’s Unicorn Startup secured $250 Mn from QIA lead in series D funding

New Delhi (India), June 15: The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) led Series D fundraising round for the AI-powered software platform of Sachin Dev Duggal, Builder.ai raised over $250 million, the company reported recently.

The most recent funds bring the company's total amount raised to over $450 million since its first fundraise in 2018. Its latest round brings the company's valuation to about 1.8 times what it was when it raised $100 million in Series C in March 2022. Despite this, the company didn't divulge its valuation.

London-based Builder.ai, a company formed in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Sachin Duggal, provides an artificial intelligence platform that enables users to construct software by mixing elements in a way akin to stacking reusable Lego blocks. Anyone can create and manage applications using this low-code no-code platform, from tech-averse artists wishing to sell their creations online to design experts with little to no programming knowledge.

The firm has almost quadrupled its staff since January 2022 and expanded its UK HQ footprint with four additional offices created since 2021, including the US, the UAE, Singapore, and France. With client demand at an all-time high and AI progressing every day, the organization has nearly doubled its manpower.

“Our team is already investing this capital in our AI and automation capabilities so we can empower our customers more and at the same time use new frontier technology responsibly,” said Sachin Dev Duggal, Chief Wizard of Builder.ai.

Builder.ai recently revealed an accord with Microsoft that includes a concealed equity investment in the startup. Duggal claimed that the most recent round of funding will support its endured industry leadership as well as its creative pipeline, enabling additional investments in talent, partnerships, and technology.

Our world is entering an incredible time of change in which the very concept of software is being redefined. "It is only going to grow exponentially," said Sachin Duggal, Chief Wizard and Founder of Builder.ai. Software used to have a shelf life of years but will eventually have a shelf life of a conversation.

Additional current and new investors, such as Iconiq Capital, Jungle Ventures, and Insight Partners, participated in the Series D round.

Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi, CIO for Europe, Turkey, and Russia at QIA says, “We are confident that Builder.ai's innovative technology and proven approach positions the company for a future of substantial growth”.

“Since Insight invested a year ago, Sachin Duggal and the Builder.ai team have achieved outstanding accomplishments. The firm has our full support, and we are happy to be increasing that support”, said Jeff Horing, co-founder and managing director of Insight Partners.

Builder.ai has rapidly expanded as a result of Duggal's vision and leadership. His capacity to spot market openings and use technology to tackle challenging issues has enabled the business to upend the established software development sector and usher in a new era of accessible and effective software development.

Builder.ai, led by Sachin Dev Duggal, is anticipated to change the software development environment thanks to its recent investment success and ground-breaking breakthroughs. The company enables businesses of all sizes to embrace digital transformation and accelerate their growth by democratizing access to software development. The world anxiously anticipates Builder.ai's next wave of innovation as it continues to transform the future of software development.

