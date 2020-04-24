e-paper
Home / Brand Stories / Sacred Heart School, Kalyan develops face shields using latest technology to combat the Covid-19 crisis

Sacred Heart School, Kalyan develops face shields using latest technology to combat the Covid-19 crisis

As a CSR initiative, using 3D printing and laser crafting, the school is distributing protective face shields to professionals braving the pandemic to perform their duties.

brand-stories Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:16 IST
Thousands of such face shields were pro-bono distributed in hospitals like KEM, Nair, Jaslok, Cooper and different mark chapters of IMA (Indian Medical Association) as well as to thousands of police officers.
         

Covid-19 is the greatest crisis which humanity is facing in this century. Men and women across the world are combating with this unprecedented enemy to survive.

However, Sacred Heart School, Kalyan has chosen to thrive. It is standing right in the forefront in this battle against the novel Coronavirus. Its Gen-Z computer lab is equipped with industrial age 4.0 technologies like robots, 3D printers and laser fabricators. Student mentors and members of the faculty got into their ‘ideate and create’ mode to design wonderful face shields much before world’s major technology giants like Boeing U.S.A and Ford U.S.A. could think about it. Thousands of such face shields were pro-bono distributed in hospitals like KEM, Nair, Jaslok, Cooper and different mark chapters of IMA (Indian Medical Association) as well as to thousands of police officers.

When Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inspired the Nation to light candles, Sacred Heart School, Kalyan again had the world’s most technology advanced experience of lighting candles on that day by using 6 Axis ABB Milling robot.

Sacred Heart School, Kalyan’s music team, Sonorous, used futuristic sound engineering technology and create a music video offering their tribute to doctors, health-care workers and policemen with students singing from their homes in Goa, Kalyan, Murbad etc. The video instantly went viral.

Such initiatives are enough to showcase how, despite a raging global crisis and a lockdown, this institution has managed to retain its focus on creativity and innovation.

