Sadaiv Sampurn Bhartiya Sanskriti Welfare Foundation: Empowering People and Serving Causes that Matter

The vision of the founder of this humanitarian society is to extend a helping hand to people without any discrimination, exploitation, or atrocities. SSBS, a non-governmental organization, is dedicated to continuously assisting underprivileged children to improve their lives. It focuses on working with disadvantaged social groups, driven by the unwavering dedication and forward-thinking of compassionate individuals who feel a strong connection to the unprivileged and marginalized communities, both in rural and urban areas.

Child Development: Child development encompasses the physical, cognitive, emotional, and social transformations that occur from birth through adolescence. This intricate and dynamic process is influenced by a combination of genetic, environmental, and cultural factors.

(L-R): Bharti, Public Relation Officer, SSBS and Kajal, Accountant, SSBS

Child Physical Development: This refers to changes in a child's body and their motor skills. It includes growth in height and weight, the development of fine and gross motor skills, as well as milestones like crawling, walking, and running.

Cognitive Development: Cognitive development involves the growth and refinement of a child's mental abilities. It includes processes such as thinking, problem-solving, memory, attention, language acquisition, and the development of logical and abstract thinking.

(L-R): Parasanjeet, Legal Advisor, SSBS and Ruhi, Digital Content Manager, SSBS

Social Development: Social development relates to a child's ability to interact with others, form relationships, and navigate the social world. It includes the development of social skills, cooperation, sharing, taking turns, empathy, and understanding social norms and expectations.

Women's Education & Empowerment: Women's education and empowerment are foundational pillars for any nation's progress. When women are educated and empowered, the entire nation experiences growth and prosperity. Educated women are more likely to secure better employment opportunities, earn higher wages, and contribute to the economic development of their families and communities. Therefore, we strongly believe in providing women with ample educational opportunities and empowering them in society.

Food Distribution to Street Dwellers, Slums & the Poor: We recognize that access to food and clothing is a fundamental right for every citizen living in our country. Unfortunately, there are many who cannot even obtain proper meals twice or thrice a day.

Free Treatment for the Underprivileged: Providing free treatment to the underprivileged is a crucial aspect of ensuring equitable access to healthcare services. Governments, non-profit organizations, and healthcare institutions implement various programs and initiatives to address the healthcare needs of economically disadvantaged individuals.

Providing a Platform for Underprivileged Kids: SSBS endeavors to organize small events in cities to provide a platform for kids who are not afforded enough opportunities in society due to a lack of connections. We offer them a stage to showcase their talents and reward them financially.

SSBS Welfare Foundation is a relatively new NGO committed to aiding and nurturing impoverished families in society. We invite you to visit our website and join us in our mission.

Contact: Phone: +91-9540-7718-28, +91-9871308391 Email:ssbswelfarefoundation@outlook.com Website:https://ssbswelfare.org.in/index.php

