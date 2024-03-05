Safety Ratings for Car: Bharat NCAP vs Global NCAP

Safety ratings play a crucial role in determining the value of a car. These ratings, provided by the likes of Bharat New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) and Global NCAP, test the ability of cars to withstand crashes and evaluate their overall safety performance. Car safety ratings directly influence car insurance premiums, including third-party car insurance. A higher safety rating signifies a lower risk profile, translating to cheaper premiums.

This blog post compares the two major safety assessment bodies, Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP, discussing their rating methodologies, their significance in insurance evaluation, and how car owners can leverage these ratings for more affordable and efficient insurance policies. Furthermore, let's understand how to ensure you are getting the right value from your car insurance based on these safety ratings. In short, if you want to understand the relationship between car safety ratings and insurance, this is your definitive guide.

Bharat NCAP vs Global NCAP: A comparative analysis

The Global New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), set up in 1997, performs unbiased analysis and testing programs, providing safety scores for numerous car models around the globe. The rigorous evaluation procedures employed ensure a standard measure of safety for vehicles worldwide. Conversely, Bharat NCAP is an endeavour initiated by the Indian Government in 2014, intending to enhance road safety in India. The aim is to motivate automobile manufacturers to produce safer vehicles, hence minimising road accidents. Both organisations play significant roles in car safety standards and consumer awareness, but Bharat NCAP caters specifically to India's unique traffic conditions and safety requirements.

Testing protocols

The Bharat New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) and Global NCAP have different protocols for testing the safety of vehicles. The Global NCAP's testing method includes front offset impact tests which are conducted at 64 km/h and side impact tests conducted at 50 km/h. They then analyse the safety levels of the vehicle by studying the damage inflicted on the crash test dummies placed inside the car during these tests.

The Bharat NCAP, on the other hand, is aspiring to adopt a wider range of safety testing protocols. These include not just the front and side impact tests but also rear impact tests. They are also looking to incorporate pedestrian safety tests and Child Restraint System (CRS) tests which are conducted according to European standards. However, these methods are still in the developmental stage and the Bharat NCAP is yet to officially launch its protocols. The addition of the CRS test particularly indicates the organisation's intent to increase safety measures for children in cars. The overall goal of the Bharat NCAP is to provide a comprehensive assessment of a vehicle's safety features.

Star rating system

The star rating system is a crucial element of the safety evaluation process employed by both organisations. It uses a quantifiable metric to judge the safety of vehicles in the event of an accident. A car receiving a five-star rating has been thoroughly assessed and shown to offer superior protection to its passengers in the event of a collision, considerably lowering the risk of serious injuries or fatalities. On the other hand, a car that gets a one-star rating suggests it fails to offer a substantial degree of safety, leading to an increased risk of harm during accidents.

Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme), a globally renowned organisation in the automobile industry, adopts a comprehensive approach to safety evaluations. It offers two separate ratings - one for adult occupant protection, and the other for child occupant protection. The system effectively evaluates how well a car protects its passengers, taking into consideration factors such as the effectiveness of seatbelts, airbags, and car seats for children. The yet-to-be-implemented Bharat NCAP intends to broaden its assessment to include the safety of pedestrians, which will evaluate features such as automatic emergency braking systems, impact-absorbing body structures, and other factors that may mitigate harm to pedestrians in the event of a collision. This more inclusive rating will not only cater to passenger safety but also focus on improving overall road safety.

Car insurance: Shield against unforeseen events

As important as car safety ratings are, one must not underestimate the importance of car insurance in their car ownership journey. It provides the needed financial cover in case of mishaps such as accidents, thefts, natural disasters, etc. There are several types of car insurance, and we will focus on third-party car insurance.

What is third party car insurance?

Third-party car insurance, also known as liability insurance, covers any damage or loss caused to a third party or their property by your insured vehicle. It is compulsory in India and non-compliance could result in severe penalties. This type of insurance provides peace of mind by providing coverage against potential third-party liabilities.

Benefits of third party car insurance

Third-party car insurance acts as a safeguard for the insured against hefty financial liabilities that might arise from unforeseen accidents. With this policy, the insurance company covers the costs incurred from damage or loss inflicted on a third party's property, life, or health due to the insured's fault. These expenses can range from medical treatment to repair or replacement costs of damaged properties, which can pile up rapidly, leading to a significant financial burden. In cases of severe injuries or fatalities, the court usually determines the compensation amount, which can be enormous. Therefore, having third-party insurance offers a safety net, protecting the policyholder from the brunt of these heavy expenses.

The drawback of solely relying on third party car insurance

Third-party car insurance is beneficial as it protects you from the legal implications of causing harm to another individual or their property while driving. However, its scope is limited to these damages alone, offering no protection for any damage your vehicle may sustain or personal medical expenses that may arise due to a mishap. This is where comprehensive insurance proves to be a smarter option.

As the name suggests, it provides a comprehensive cover that not only includes the third-party liability but also offers coverage for damages incurred by your own vehicle, and can even take care of any personal medical costs associated with an accident. So, for complete financial protection against potential road risks, choosing comprehensive car insurance is recommended.

Conclusion

The importance of safety ratings, represented by organisations like Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP, and a robust car insurance policy like third-party insurance or a more extensive comprehensive cover, cannot be overemphasised. As a responsible car owner, understanding these elements will ensure you're making informed decisions, ultimately paving the way for safer roads and secure travel.

