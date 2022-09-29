Safety shoe of the future: Limitless by BASF

The industrial world has come a long way since the days when safety shoes were made of wood. Back then, when the extent of protection depended on what was available in the natural world, wooden clogs and patterns served to do the job. Comfort for the wearer was hardly a consideration – the focus was on basic safety in a harsh working environment.

Fast forward to today: advanced material technology developed by BASF has opened the door to new innovations – allowing footwear manufacturers to not only add comfort to the equation, but indeed incorporate comfort as an important safety feature. For instance, the unprecedented impact-damping properties of Infinergy® – the world’s first e-TPU, invented by BASF – as an insole material protects the wearer from fatigue if on their feet all day, and preventing the tread impact underfoot from putting a strain on their joints.

Looking beyond safety and comfort, sustainability is also a key feature BASF offers manufacturers. Mindful of the planet’s future, BASF was one of the first companies worldwide to publicly commit to a sustainability strategy, as far back as 1994 – decades ahead of the now rising consumer demand for greener goods.

BASF: trusted partner for safety shoe manufacturers across the globe

BASF offers both basic and premium solutions for safety shoe manufacturers. BASF PU materials Elastopan, Elastollan and Infinergy enable manufacturers to create safety shoes that can surpass the challenges of the most demanding work conditions, in temperatures as hot as [highest] or as low as [lowest].

Importantly, our commitment to partners in the footwear industry extends beyond creating high performance PU materials. BASF has dedicated teams of safety shoe technical experts who work alongside brands to create innovative, game-changing solutions – and who also see to such details such as ensuring the soles and other components they develop together pass EN testing norms.

It’s no wonder that leading safety shoe brands across Europe, Asia and North and South America put their trust in BASF partnership and PU materials.

Creating the safety shoe of the future: Limitless – a BASF concept safety shoe

With a view to inspire manufacturers to consider the limitless possibilities when creating the safety shoe of the future, BASF has teamed up with the foremost US performance product design specialist for global brands, i-generator, to completely redesign the safety shoe – combining the latest BASF material innovations and boundary-breaking ideas. The result is Limitless – a concept safety shoe, the like of which has never been seen before.

A look under the bonnet at some of the material technology

BASF offers a comprehensive range of PU materials with a broad variety of property profiles, to deliver optimal performance for safety shoes.

Elastopan

BASF’s polyurethane foam system, Elastopan, has applications across all kinds of footwear. The versatile material can be used for insoles, midsoles and outsoles, and is compatible with casting and direct injection machines – offering design freedom to footwear designers. Crucially, it is renowned for its superior resistance to abrasion, hydrolysis, microbes, oil, petrol and electrostatic discharge (ESD) – all key criteria for safety and working shoes. It is also durable and anti-slip.

Of particular note is how Elastopan® performs in extreme weather conditions. Elastopan® Extreme Frost is a material used for strong soles that remain flexible down to -45°C. Elastopan® Winter Boots combines lightness and insulation, and remains flexible down to -20°C, keeping the wearer comfortable and agile in harsh cold conditions.

What is hydrolysis resistance? Hydrolysis occurs when water causes the chemical breakdown of the PU polymer – that is, causing the material to crumble. BASF’s anti-hydrolysis solutions helps extend the life of the shoe, making it durable with no compromise to performance, and thereby meeting high safety standards.

BASF’s anti-hydrolysis solution ensures safety footwear retains:

Exterior durability, gloss retention and surface finish

Flexibility in cold weather conditions

Enduring toughness and abrasion resistance.

Elastollan®

Elastollan®, also known as thermoplastic polyurethane, provides excellent mechanical strength and abrasion- and slip-resistance. It can be produced according to various grades of hardness, making it a versatile option for footwear designers – softer grades provide cushioning, medium-hard grades are good for compact or combination soles, and hard grades are used for heels and shoe tips.

BASF’s Elastollan is created using cutting-edge supercritical foam (SCF) technology – producing a small-density, uniform foam with excellent flexibility and shock absorption. The material is flame-retardant and fully recyclable.

BASF: helping to bring the safety shoes of the future successfully to market

BASF delivers superior materials for all types of shoes and soles – from safety shoes to running shoes to casual shoes. With a comprehensive portfolio of polyurethane systems, thermoplastic polyurethanes and engineering thermoplastics – including Elastopan® (PU), Elastollan® (TPU) and Infinergy® (E-TPU) – BASF offers a unique and integrated toolbox of solutions.

Furthermore, BASF has material expertise, and a full understanding of the entire footwear value chain – from the manufacture of the raw materials to how to attach a shoe sole. That knowledge can help partner manufacturers create more innovative design solutions and bring those products to market more cost-effectively.

BASF safety footwear partners can be assured their innovations will comply with the highest international standards and safety guidelines, plus be sustainable… and even fashionable.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of BASF by HT Brand Studio.