Saheel Properties — Pune's Real Estate Gem in the Making!

A brand that has become synonymous with not just novelty but ground-breaking innovation too, as year after year we just witness its steep growth and exemplary success. The brand we are talking about is none other than Saheel Properties, a Real Estate developer and an upcoming Industry Leader which shook the whole industry with its revolutionary ideas. It holds the credit for introducing some of the most incredible and marvelous concepts in Pune like Convertible Homes, Intelligently Planned Homes with Zero Space Wastage, and Bonus Room Spaces.



Who would have thought that luxury and innovation could be combined like this and offered to everyone who ever aspired or dreamt big? It’s one brand that stands its ground when it says we want to make luxury accessible to all. It has done it in the past and will continue to do so.



The brand motto says, “Building Future Spaces” and at the pace it's been going, looks like it owns the future. With 8 successful projects under its umbrella and 6 ongoing projects, it’s ready to change Pune’s Skyline in an all-new way. The company has mastered the “art of luxury living in an affordable way” and made it a concept that’s rare to find but easy to own.



It’s already delivered over 1.5 million square feet and is ready to revolutionize some 3.3 million sq. ft. of land in the coming years. In 14 years of industry experience, it has revolutionized the state of the real estate industry in the city and uplifted the standards of quality, engineering, and services to another level.

The brand has always been celebrated for its wonderful efforts, exemplary ideas, and its ground-breaking implementation. It has created this segment of products in the industry which is unmatched and incomparable. Owing to this, it’s got the well-deserved acclamation by the ET Times, “Most Innovative Projects in Pune”.



Its ongoing projects under the brand name ITrend at Hinjewadi, Ravet, Wakad, and the upcoming township project in Baner NX are some wonders which have changed the industry standards forever. Saheel Properties deserves all the credit and celebration for its efforts and exceptionally admirable business ethics. Hence, it’s considered one of the most celebrated Real Estate brands in the city for all the right reasons.