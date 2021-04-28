Home / Brand Stories / Salman-Disha’s chemistry in Radhe makes audience call them the ‘most wanted’ pair of 2021
Salman-Disha’s chemistry in Radhe makes audience call them the ‘most wanted’ pair of 2021

This pairing shows a rare and unseen side of the actors’ allure and is a representation of a romantic story but in a fun way, making the duo the hottest and most anticipated pair of the year
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 07:34 PM IST
A still from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (Photo: HTCS)

Ever since the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was launched, the audiences have been raving about the fun and playful chemistry between actors Salman Khan and Disha Patani.

It was further amplified with Seeti Maar, the dance number in the film. The on-screen pair have not only aced the sensational dance moves, but their chemistry also shines through, making the audience root for the duo.

The fans have already witnessed the Khan-Patani magic in Slow Motion (Bharat; 2019) and Seeti Maar took it to another level. This pairing shows a rare and unseen side of the actors’ allure and is a representation of a romantic story but in a fun way, making the duo the hottest and most anticipated pair of the year.

Alongside Khan and Patani, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios and is produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private limited. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

