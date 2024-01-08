Sambhv Sponge Power's CSR Health Camp Brings Vital Care to Raipur Villagers

India, January 8, 2023: Sambhv Sponge Power Pvt Ltd, a pioneering force in the industry, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to community welfare with a transformative Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative conducted on November 25, 2023. The company orchestrated a comprehensive free health camp at Nayaydari Devi Mangle Bhavan Sarora in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, with a primary objective of enhancing the health and well-being of local villagers.

The health camp, a departure from conventional business practices, delivered essential services to over 200 villagers in collaboration with doctors from Mor Hospital Raipur. The camp provided complimentary check-ups, encompassing ECG, blood pressure, blood sugar, and medical consultations. These services, tailored for the underprivileged and needy, echo the company's commitment to making a meaningful impact on the lives of those without access to essential healthcare resources.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sambhv Sponge Pvt Ltd strategically chose Nayaydari Devi Mangle Bhavan Sarora as the camp venue, a facility constructed under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) the previous year. This underscores the company's sustained dedication to community well-being and the effective use of CSR resources for impactful initiatives. Notably, the initiative adopts a collaborative approach, actively engaging with local healthcare professionals to amplify the impact of their CSR activities.

Directors Vikas Goyal and Sheetal Goyal spearheaded the initiative, underlining the company's commitment to giving back to the community. Sheetal Goyal, Director of Sambhv Sponge Power Pvt Ltd, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “Our company believes in giving back to the community that supports us. Health is a fundamental aspect of a thriving community, and we are committed to playing our part in ensuring a healthier future for the villagers.”

Vikas Goyal, Director of Sambhv Sponge Power Pvt Ltd, emphasized the broader vision, stating, “Our company's commitment to community welfare extends beyond individual efforts. We actively collaborate with local partners and stakeholders to amplify the impact of our CSR activities. This collaborative approach enhances the effectiveness of the initiatives and ensures a more comprehensive reach within the community.”

The triumph of the health camp underscores Sambhv Sponge Power Pvt Ltd's unwavering commitment to social responsibility. Beyond the services rendered, the enduring influence on the community's well-being exemplifies the success. Evident in the gratitude and smiles of the participants, the significance of these community-centric initiatives is unmistakable.

Looking ahead, Sambhv Sponge Power Pvt Ltd envisions a sustained commitment to community well-being by continuing to offer essential health services, focusing on health awareness, and fostering a healthier lifestyle within the community.

For more information about Sambhv Sponge Power Pvt Ltd and its CSR initiatives, please visit www.sambhv.com.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.