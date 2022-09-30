Samocha eyes Pan India exposure; shares new franchise opportunities

India, 30th September 2022: Samocha, one of the fastest growing tea cafe chains in India, recently announced its new outlet opening at IIT Kanpur Metro Station (UP Metro Rail Corporation). Incepted in 2017 by two school friends Shivendra Gupta & Akash Sagar, Samocha is a perfect amalgamation of ‘Samosa and Chai’.

With a mission to serve people hygienic tea and snacks, Samocha has gained immense popularity amongst patrons of varied age groups. Eyeing a robust expansion in the next few years,Samocha has witnessed a YoY growth of approximately 100%, doubling its outlets every year. In the last 4.5 years, Samocha has up-scaled its operations across 5 cities in India with 11 outlets, while 4 more outlets are scheduled to open in October’22.

Highlighting the brand’s vision and mission, Shivendra Gupta, Co-founder and CEO said, “Samocha is aligned with our vision to serve freshly brewed tea and hygienic snacks to our consumers. We are constantly thriving to provide quality service and products to our consumers to establish a retaining and long-term relationship with them. Tea has always been a preferred beverage for millions and also a conversation starter. Our outlets provide patrons with the perfect hangout zone to chill and relax while enjoying a fresh cup of tea.”

Sharing the brand’s robust expansion plan, Mr. Gupta added, “We aim to make Samocha a national brand and have planned to open 50 new outlets by 2024 Pan India. In addition to our physical outlets, the brand is also expanding its horizons with a wide range of packaged teas named Tea Origin.”

Samocha launched ‘Tea Origin’ during the COVID-19 pandemic so that people can enjoy Samocha’s special chai from the comfort of their homes. In addition to the company-owned website, Tea Origin is also available across various online marketplaces and e-commerce websites like Cred, Amazon, and Flipkart.

“Understanding the spirit of entrepreneurship, Samocha is also extending franchise opportunities to new age entrepreneurs who are driven and passionate. With great ROIs and benefits, Samocha is welcoming franchise enquiries for all major cities across the nation” , added Shivendra Gupta.

The brand demands ‘No Royalty’ for the first 3 months and offers low investment and high returns clubbed with end-to-end management support from the founding team. Samocha Franchise Models are categorized as Samocha Go – 150 sq. ft kiosk and Samocha Mini – 300 to 500 sq. ft cafe.

Highly rated on Google, Zomato, and Swiggy, Samocha offers a wide range of flavored teas, coffee, and shakes. It also offers a variety of snacks like samosas, sandwiches, vada pav, burgers, pasta, maggi, and much more. Samocha believes in offering quality ingredients, fresh food, hygienic preparation, and impeccable service to its customers. Recognized by Startup India and Tea Board of India, an outlet of Samocha draws 40-50 lacs of annual revenue. Samocha is also looking forward to expanding and strengthening its operations by setting up a central warehouse.

For more information, please visit:https://www.samocha.co/ & https://www.teaorigin.in/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.