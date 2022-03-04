Samsung announces 5th March as the date for #EpicUnboxing of Galaxy S22 Ultra

#EpicUnboxing aims at bringing together the best of Galaxy at a never-before-seen scale and drive active customer participation, giving early-bird customers an opportunity to be a part of this mega event. The consumers will also receive special limited edition boxes especially created for this event. This box will contain Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2. Samsung India also continues its efforts towards a sustainable future by adding a special thank you note on seed paper inside the box, which can be planted by the customer.

Live updates from the #EpicUnboxing event will be posted on Samsung India’s social handles through the day on 5th March. All you need to do to stay updated with all the happenings from this epic event is to follow Samsung India on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

At the centre of the event is Galaxy S22 Ultra, a phone that has already received a stupendous response from the customers by clocking over 100K+ Pre-bookings within a few days of it going live. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gives more power to the S Pen as it allows you to take quick notes on your smartphone and turn these into legible text, and also use the Air Actions feature to control your phone remotely. This is the first Samsung Galaxy S Series phone with the S Pen bundled into it. Pen fits right into S for the first time allowing the user to eject it from the bottom of the phone to write, sketch or control your phone. Improved latency in Samsung Notes makes every pen stroke feel as natural as ink on paper — and you can convert those hastily written ideas into legible text.

This epic ‘smart’ phone has many other firsts. It is the first phone with Samsung’s biggest leap in video technology – the Nightography feature that matches the fps speed to your surroundings for high-quality, vivid videos even at night and is powered by Samsung’s fastest chip ever – the 4 nm processor – for unmatched performance and productivity. It also boasts of a great battery life. An all-day battery and superfast charging feature ensure that a single, superfast 45W charge can power your handset for more than a full day.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with an immersive 6.8 inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display, making it the perfect phone for multi-tasking. The display ensures that your screen is visible even under the glare of the bright sun.

Samsung’s USP – the smartphone camera – has also been upgraded with a multi-camera back featuring a 12MP wide camera, a 108MP wide angle camera, a 10MP Telephoto camera (3X) and a 10MP Telephoto camera (10X) and a 40MP selfie camera at the front to make sure you never miss a memory. With the massive pixel sensors and shape-shifting pixels, this phone has our most advanced Pro-grade Camera yet, packing the power of a professional's kit in one handheld device allowing you to shoot into the night without sacrificing quality.

You can book one too at the nearest Samsung Exclusive store, or Samsung online store, leading retail outlets and also on Amazon.in from February 23 to March 10, 2022. It will go on sale from March 11, 2022.

Those pre booking the Galaxy S22 Ultra can avail exciting offers on other Samsung products as a bundle-deal that are totally unbelievable. For starters, when you pre-book a Galaxy S22 Ultra, you can get the Galaxy Watch4 worth ₹26,999 for just ₹2,999.

Also, if you are looking to upgrade your old Galaxy S and Galaxy Note Series phones, you will get an upgrade bonus of ₹8,000, which is an active discount on the new phone. For non-Samsung owners, this upgrade bonus amount is ₹5,000. Alternatively, those opting to purchase these devices via Samsung Finance+ can avail a cashback of ₹5,000.