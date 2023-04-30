Samsung announces the biggest summer sale #FabGrabFest! Grab the early deals now!

The summer is upon us, and there would not be a better way to beat the heat than getting a steal deal on your favourite AC model at the upcoming Samsung Fab Grab Fest. The good news is that the shopping extravaganza is going to start very, very soon!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So, whether you are looking to upgrade to a new side by side refrigerator to stock up on summer coolers or a split AC to beat the scorching heat, or a brand new washing machine to take away those laundry woes, or even better, a specially curated combo offer for the bestselling flagship Samsung smartphone + an accessory (get extra 5% off above all offers). You can get all these offers and much more at the Samsung Fab Grab Fest at unbelievable prices.

The Samsung Shop App Advantage

Wondering why Samsung.com is the best destination for you? As part of the upcoming Samsung Fab Grab Fest, you save more when you buy more! On purchasing two or more products you will get up to 10% additional Buy More Save More discount on the final bill.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to the special sale pricing, for the first time Samsung is offering loyalty points up to 3% on your purchase value. You can also avail Welcome voucher discount up to ₹ 5000 on Samsung Shop App and bank cashback up to 20% on debit and credit cards of leading banks like HDFC, ICICI, etc. Over and above all of these advantages, get additional 10% discount on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card. Samsung is also promising the highest exchange value when you trade in your old products like smartphones or tablets for a brand new product at the Samsung Fab Grab Fest. Where else would you get all these benefits? Now, let’s take a look at what is in store.

Smartphones, tablets and smart wearables

For those looking to upgrade their smartphone, Samsung will be introducing a range of combo offers on best-selling smartphone models in all price segments – right from the popular Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S20 FE 5G (starting ₹ 24999), Galaxy Z Flip3 (starting ₹ 42999), the Galaxy F14 5G (starting ₹ 11640) or the Galaxy M33 5G (starting ₹ 14149)

Smartphone users can enhance their Samsung ecosystem experience with limited time offers on Galaxy Watch4 (starting ₹ 9990) or Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (starting ₹ 22999)

Consumer durables

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There’s more in store for you with the Samsung Shop App. It’s got your back with unbelievable deals on a plethora of products. You can expect special offers and limited time deals running on a wide range of home appliances, a category in which Samsung is a household name in India. For instance, you can bring home a Samsung 55" (38 cm) QLED TV for under ₹ 72,000 or a WindFree Split AC for under ₹ 35,000, a 6.5 kg top load washing machine for about ₹15,000, Even a 633L side by side refrigerator at a very special deal at the Samsung Fab Grab Fest. Sounds unreal, doesn’t it?

TVs, monitors, laptops and projectors

You thought that was all? The Fab Grab Fest has something for everyone with immersive TVs, smart monitors and the most sold-out product Samsung Freestyle Projector, will be available at mind-blowing deals. Be it your binge sessions, study assignments or the unending meetings, students and working professionals are in for a treat with the Galaxy Book2 series of high-performing laptops, which will be available for less than ₹ 60,000.

Select deals live now! Sale starts 4th May

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although, this bumper sale goes live from 4th May 2023, there are select mind-blowing deals available to grab now. Head over to samsung.com or Samsung Shop App today to grab these deals or get notified to be the first one to know about the upcoming offers.

So, welcome the summer break by treating yourself to the biggest summer sale. Make sure you free up your calendar to access the limited-time deals on some of Samsung’s best-sellers before anyone else. This is truly a game of fastest-finger-first! Hurry! Head over to samsung.com or Samsung Shop App now!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Samsung by HT Brand Studio.