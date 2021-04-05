Samsung F12 launched with True 48MP Quad Cam and 90Hz Display under 10,000!

The Samsung Galaxy F12 smartphone is finally here, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it! It’s a beauty with brains - after all, it blends looks and technology like no other! There’s nothing that this phone can’t do - it scores high in all departments, be it imaging or display, and yet is so pocket-friendly. What a steal at ₹9,999 inclusive of ₹1,000 instant cashback*, when paying with an ICICI Bank card!

Well, some things are too good to be true. Thankfully, not with this new smartphone, because what you see is what you get!

Samsung has always been a leader in innovation, and this time is no different. This phone comes packed with an array of features that you simply can’t resist - yes, we are talking about the True 48MP quad camera and its 90Hz buttery-smooth display. Whether it’s gorgeous shots of the morning sky or a dance party with friends, a gaming session with your best buds or binge-watching over the weekend - whatever you love to do, the Samsung Galaxy F12 will always be your bae! No one can stop you from living the #FullOnFab life, we say.

Be the ‘centre’ of attention, thanks to the #FullOnFab Camera

Get ready to be the talk of the town with this phone’s True 48MP quad camera. It’s going to put you in the spotlight wherever you go. The richness in detail and colour is sure to win you over, and trust us, your friends are going to be super jealous. Don’t believe us? Take this baby out on a ride and see your friends go ‘red’. After all, you’re the one living the #FullOnFab life, thanks to its stellar camera.

Turning into a content creator is no easy feat, but with the Samsung Galaxy F12, everyone can get into that mode! The next time you go out to that fancy restaurant, make sure to take some shots of all the sumptuous food you order. You’ll be amazed to see the quality of the images - sharp, bright, and crystal-clear. Who can stop you from being in the top league? Oh, and you can’t blame your audience from going into a #foodcoma!

And that’s not all - unleash your creative genius and bring out the photographer in you, because the Samsung Galaxy F12 gives you so many reasons to! There’s also a 5MP camera with ultra-wide lens, 2MP camera for portrait shots, and a 2MP camera for macro shots, so you’re never going to miss out on any fun.

Also, what’s a phone that doesn’t give you good selfies? Nothing to worry, when you have this smart and scintillating phone. It has an 8MP front camera that’ll always make you selfie-ready. So, pick your favourite angle and go clickety-click! And don’t forget to pull your friends in, after all these selfies will be pure #squadgoals!

Fast and smooth scrolling, with its #FullOnFab display

Did we tell you about its buttery-smooth display? With the 6.5" HD+ Infinity V Display, and 90Hz refresh rate, enjoy gaming sessions or binge watch all your favourite content, minus any lags. We told you this phone is unbelievable!

Weekends or weekdays, call your buddies over and fight it out on a super fun gaming session! We have a disclaimer: don’t blame this phone, if you can’t stop. After all, lag-free gaming is a dream for most people, and now you can finally get a taste of it! Did we tell you the best part? It’s a breeze, even when you play the most heavy games like PUBG or Mortal Kombat! Jumping with joy? So are we!

Plus, if you love watching your favourite shows or spending hours on social media (don’t we all?), then the Samsung Galaxy F12 is your perfect match! The scrolling is so smooth and seamless; you don’t have to struggle at all. Impressive, ain’t it? Yes, that’s exactly how the #FullOnFab life looks like!

There’s more…

The Samsung Galaxy F12 comes with a 6,000 mAh battery. That’s enough juice to last you a whole day and more! (Samsung)

This phone promises a whole range of fab features, so how can the battery be left behind? Do as you please, without the fear of running out of fuel. After all, the Samsung Galaxy F12 comes with a 6,000 mAh battery. That’s enough juice to last you a whole day and more!

The Samsung Galaxy F12 comes with a power-efficient 8nm Exynos 850 processor, which makes the battery last longer and ensures that multitasking feels like a piece of cake. (Samsung)

A beast like this promises to be efficient and power-packed, and it really is! This phone surpasses all expectations, even when it comes to performance. The Samsung Galaxy F12 comes with a power-efficient 8nm Exynos 850 processor, which makes the battery last longer and ensures that multitasking feels like a piece of cake. A match made in heaven, we say!

The Samsung Galaxy F12 comes in two variants- 4GB RAM+64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM+128GB internal storage (expandable up to 512GB). The LPDDR4x RAM also supports faster multitasking. Plus, there are two dedicated SIM slots. The features just keep on coming!

What’s more, apart from bringing the full One UI 3.1 experience on top of Android 11, Samsung Galaxy F12 offers enhanced security, thanks to the side fingerprint scanner and fast face unlock.

Oh, and did we tell you about its crystal-clear audio? With Dolby Atmos, enjoy a new level of audio experience on your phone. Trust us, it will win you over in an instant!

The smartphone is available in three stunning colours—Sea Green, Sky Blue, and Celestial Black. Pick your choice now!

The Galaxy F12 is available in three stunning colors. (Samsung)

Grab it now!

With so much and more in its favour, we can’t think of a better phone to fulfill all your needs. That, too, at an unbelievable introductory price of ₹9,999, inclusive of ₹1,000 instant cashback*, when paying with an ICICI Bank card! Get your hands on this phone, only on Flipkart and Samsung.com. Flipkart users will also get easy EMI payment options and a bunch of other offers, when this phone goes on sale. Save the date - April 12, 2021, 12 noon!

Hurry! The #FullOnFab life awaits you!