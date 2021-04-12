Samsung F12 sale is on! Go #FullonFab with its True 48MP quad cam & 90Hz display

The all-new Samsung Galaxy F12 has become all the rage, and for good reason. The good news is you, too, can get your hands on this smart and stylish smartphone at ₹9,999, inclusive of ₹1,000 instant cashback* on prepaid transactions! Yes, the sale is finally on and we can’t wait to make the most of it. After all, this is a phone that can possibly do everything!

No, we aren’t kidding - whether it’s taking the most stunning shots with its True 48MP camera or being the best binge-watch companion all thanks to its 90Hz smooth display, the Samsung Galaxy F12 ensures that there’s never a dull moment in your life. Trust us, you’ll be the ‘talk of the town’ and the most popular among your friends with this #FullOnFab phone!

Professional shots within minutes, with the #FullOnFab True 48MP camera

﻿

Rich details, enhanced sharpness, and vibrant colour will ensure your clicks always look super professional! (Samsung)

What’s a smartphone without a good camera? Gen Z loves to capture everything that they do, eat, read or even watch, and it’s such a bummer if the shots don’t turn out the way you want. You no longer have to worry when you have the Samsung Galaxy F12’s True 48MP quad camera. Rich details, enhanced sharpness, and vibrant colour will ensure your clicks always look super professional! Don’t blame us, if your friends hound you to take their pictures, when you’re out to meet them. The phone works its magic on everyone!

Oh, and wait till your social media feed gets flooded with compliments! So, whether it’s an image of a steaming cuppa or a shot of the most swanky building in town, everything will seem larger than life. The quality of each image will be nothing like you’ve ever seen before.

There’s a lot more to try out - a 5MP camera with ultra-wide lens, 2MP camera for portrait shots, and a 2MP camera for macro shots, so take your phone out on a clicking spree!

And how can we forget selfies? You’re going to take social media by storm, every time you upload a new one. That’s because the all-new Samsung Galaxy F12 has an 8MP front camera that’ll always make you selfie-ready. So, make that perfect pout or flash a bright smile—you’ll look gorgeous in every shot!

Scroll super smoothly, Binge-watch or play games like never before, with the #FullOnFab 90Hz display

﻿

Enjoy smooth and seamless scrolling with this phone’s 6.5" HD+ Infinity V Display, and 90Hz refresh rate. (Samsung)

It’s not just the camera—there’s so much more! Yes, we are talking about the smooth and seamless scrolling you can enjoy with this phone’s 6.5" HD+ Infinity V Display, and 90Hz refresh rate. Whether it’s checking out the latest updates on social media or being a part of the most happening gaming marathon, you live the #FullOnFab life in the truest sense, when you have the Samsung Galaxy F12 with you! Never before would you have enjoyed a lag-free experience like this, we bet. That’s why it’s so hard to keep yourself away from this beauty.

Plus, if you are a web series fanatic just like us, then this phone is going to surprise you in so many ways. Go on and on without any interruptions, and binge-watch all that you like. Trust us, once you begin, it’s really hard to stop. Re-runs are a possibility, too, just saying! But that’s exactly how the #FullOnFab life looks like - you do all that you please, all thanks to the Samsung Galaxy F12.

And wait till you hear more…

﻿

On a single charge, you get 29 hours of video playback, 49 hours of voice calls, and 131 hours of music playback on this phone! (Samsung)

There’s no end to fab features on this phone! Did we tell you about its powerful 6000 mAh battery? Binge watch, play games, chat with your friends, or go crazy on social media, because its juice will last you for more than a day! According to Samsung, on a single charge, you get 29 hours of video playback, 49 hours of voice calls, and 131 hours of music playback.

The 15W adaptive fast charging of Samsung’s F12 has got your back. (Samsung)

Oh, and did we tell you about its 15W adaptive charging? This means that you no longer have to hop and leap for the charger ror bunk near the charging slot every few hours. The 15W adaptive fast charging of Samsung’s F12 has got your back.

What’s more, the Samsung Galaxy F12 comes with a power-efficient 8nm Exynos 850 processor, so that your battery lasts longer, and you can have many more memorable moments during the day!

The Samsung Galaxy F12 comes in two variants- 4GB RAM+64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM+128GB internal storage (expandable up to 512GB). The LPDDR4x RAM also supports faster multitasking. Plus, there are two dedicated SIM slots. Didn’t we say this phone is a dream?

Plus, you get the full One UI 3.1 experience on top of Android 11, and more security with the side fingerprint scanner and fast face unlock.

The audio is also a clear winner. With Dolby Atmos, enjoy the most precise sounds and never miss out on anything important!

The smartphone is available in three stunning colours—Sea Green, Sky Blue, and Celestial Black. Take your pick and enjoy the #FullOnFab life!

Hurry, get it now!

The Samsung Galaxy F12 is unbelievable, isn’t it? So is its introductory price of ₹9,999, inclusive of ₹1,000 instant cashback* on prepaid transactions! Don’t lose out on this offer, and head straight to Flipkart and Samsung.com to get your hands on this beauty.

Flipkart users will also get easy EMI payment options and a bunch of other offers! Too good to be true, we say!