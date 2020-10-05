Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 pack a punch with flagship features, top-notch privacy, and exciting new colours

brand-stories

As millennials, we are in the habit of taking selfies all the time, whether it is to share with our friends, to put them on social media or just keep them for ourselves. Whatever be the case, it might make you uncomfortable when someone takes a look at your private pictures, right? We have all used the lock screen password to keep our phones protected, but what if someone asks you for your password? How do you refuse?

Or, what if you have some screenshots that you only share with your closest friends, but your mom wants to call someone, and you’re worried about her finding out?

That’s exactly why you need the Alt Z Life, where you can enjoy your freedom without even the slightest of worry! This is a life where your private content always remains private and, no one, except you, has access to it.

Get set for the Alt Z Life with the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 smartphones. Samsung has always been known for its premium design and cutting-edge features, and yet again, it has raised the bar with these two smartphones.

Alt Z Life is the way to go

Haven’t we all encountered situations where we have had to make excuses to not give away our phones? In some cases, you are forced to share your phone with your friends or family, and you feel constantly worried if someone gets a sneak peek at your private pictures.

Which is why Samsung has incorporated some industry-first privacy features like Quick Switch and Intelligent Content Suggestions. Part of the brand’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, these features make you feel at ease while sharing your smartphone with somebody.

Quick Switch, for instance, allows you to switch from public to private modes of your phone gallery, browser, and apps like WhatsApp with only a double click of the power key. Imagine a situation where you are showing a picture to your friend and your boss walks in. And you wouldn’t want your boss to see that picture. So, what do you do?

Take a cue from actor Radhika Madan, who finds herself in a similar situation. Can you guess what happens next? She uses the Quick Switch feature, and her boss never finds out the truth!

This video shows how you can activate this feature on the Galaxy A51 or A71 smartphone.

Intelligent Content Suggestions, on the other hand, is an ‘On Device AI’ feature suggests photos that can be safely put in a private version of the gallery. It’s a great way to keep your pictures private by just selecting faces or images that you don’t want to show anyone!

Learn how to activate this feature by watching this video.

Latest flagship camera features

When it comes to imaging, Samsung always takes the cake. Both the phones are packed with a quad-camera module and flagship camera features.

For instance, the Single Take feature lets you capture up to 7 photos and 3 videos. The range is massive: you could have stylised images, a short movie, GIFs, and so much more! And guess what? You will have it all in one album. You just need to click, and the phone will do its job.

There’s also Night Hyperlapse, which allows you to shoot better hyperlapse videos in low light. There’s nothing that can stop you from having fun when you have this phone.

If you thought that was all, there’s also Quick Video. Now, you longer need to miss out on capturing videos when you don’t have too much time. Just a long press of the camera button ensures you can record those special moments in no time!

Shooting more than one person in the frame using the front camera? No problem! The Smart Selfie Angle feature intelligently lets you switch to the wide-angle mode so you Get brilliant selfies each and every time.

Custom Filter, on the other hand, lets you put your own spin to your photos. Have fun turning up the colours or modifying the background with blur effects.

The Galaxy A51 also sports a feature called Switch Camera While Recording*, which lets you switch from the front to the rear camera while recording something. Now, isn’t that convenient?

Lastly, there’s AI Gallery Zoom, which lets you improve the quality of low-res images.

Coming to the cameras, the Galaxy A51 comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. There’s also a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the front.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A71 has a primary 64-megapixel lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens (with a 123-degree field of view), a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera on the rear, and a single 32-megapixel selfie shooter in the front.

*Available only on Galaxy A51

Samsung Knox for further protection

Privacy is important, and so is security. That’s why Samsung has offered additional security with its multi-layered defence-grade security platform called Knox. This is built into the smartphone’s hardware chip and software too. Knox isolates, encrypts, and secures data, including confidential files, Samsung Pay transactions, passwords, pictures, videos, and the health of your phone.

What’s more?

Both the phones are a class apart. In fact, the Galaxy A71 at 7.7mm is the slimmest phone with a punch hole camera in its category!

Lastly, both the smartphones are available in four eye-grabbing colours - Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Haze Crush Silver.

The Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 can be purchased at retail stores, Samsung.com, and e-commerce platforms.