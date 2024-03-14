Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series sets a new standard for New Gen AI Computing devices

Building on the success of the iconic Galaxy Book3 Series of laptops, Samsung Electronics has unveiled its latest offering – the new Galaxy Book4 Series – which promises to revolutionise the way you work and take you to new realms of creativity. The line-up consists of three powerful models – the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 360 – each of which lends you the power to unleash the ultimate experiences with your laptop.

The Galaxy Book4 Series comes with cutting edge hardware and software which set new standards for modern computing devices with its ultra-portable design, elevated performance and a boost of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for renewed levels of productivity. Read on to know more about the much-awaited Galaxy Book4 series.

Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360

The Galaxy Book4 Series offers an incredible viewing experience enabled by a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that enables clear contrasts and vivid colours. You can truly bring your creative vision to life with the true-to-life colours and brilliance of this amazing display that comes with super smooth refresh rates of up to 120 Hz and reduced blue light emissions for eye comfort. This display boasts of a Vision Booster feature which uses an Intelligent Outdoor Algorithm to automatically configure what you see according to the weather and lighting, as you move between the indoors and outdoors.

The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book4 Pro also have a touchscreen display to offer more intuitive and responsive control as you go about exploring apps and editing content with greater confidence, just like you would do on a tablet or smartphone.

The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 brings the power of the S Pen with it, allowing you to do much more with your laptop as you seamlessly take notes, doodle your favourite observations or simply use it to glide between different apps that you are working on amid a hectic work day.

All the Galaxy Book4 Pro Series models are powered by an intelligent new Intel Core Ultra 7/5 processor, which combines the capabilities of a 7 per cent faster Central Processing Unit (CPU), a 90 per cent higher-performance Graphics Processor Unit (GPU) and a newly added Neural Processing Unit (NPU) into a single power package. For you, this translates into a laptop that offers the ultimate performance and maximise productivity for creators and professionals alike. The upgraded specs allow for some powerful multitasking as you navigate between apps with ease.

The new laptops are designed for those on the go with their slim form factor and lightweight design. In fact, the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book4 Pro are amongst the lightest ultrabooks available in the market today, opening up a world of possibilities for you on the go. The Galaxy Book4 Pro weighs just 1.26 kg. A lightweight model designed for those who are out and about need to have a good battery and the Galaxy Book4 series will not disappoint. For days when you forget to charge your power device, just plug in the charger and the battery can quickly be powered back up to 35 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Galaxy Book4 360

If you are among those who like your devices to be sleek and fuss-free, this is just the laptop model for you! The Galaxy Book4 360 holds the distinction of being one of the sleekest and most lightweight laptops available in the market at a weight of just 1.46 kg and a thickness of 13.7 mm. Galaxy Book4 series laptops are designed to impress with their sleek looks and refined and minimal surface finishing. They boast of a reduced carbon footprint as Samsung has incorporated recycled plastics, metal and glasses with UL certification in their making. The packaging is plastic-free and made from 100 per cent recycled paper.

The Galaxy Book4 360 is a productivity powerhouse in its size as it delivers state-of-the-art performance with the latest generation of EVO-certified Intel Core processors, which work in unison with Intel graphics. These great performance specs are backed by a long-lasting battery which keeps you going for a full day of work and more on just one charge. And for days when you need an emergency top-up, plug this super device into the charger and get 39 per cent of the battery in all of 30 minutes.

This 2-in-1 laptop model comes with a super sharp 15.6-inch Super AMOLED display which gives you true-to-life colours on the screen and an ultra-fast response on the touchscreen function, which combine to offer the best visual experience in this segment. You can even activate multi-touch gesture support with the response touchscreen to augment that experience further and make it more seamless. This model is also compatible with Samsung’s iconic S Pen, so you can flip the screen into a touchpad and use it to take notes on the go and doodle your favourite masterpieces.

Experience the power with the Galaxy ecosystem

Each of these models can be synced to other Galaxy devices to do more than you could ever imagine. For instance, your Galaxy Tab can double up as a second screen thereby increasing your workspace. You could also use Multi Control to drag and drop or copy and paste text, images and files between devices with ease or use Video Editor for Galaxy Book, Phone and Tab to work in tandem between different Galaxy devices to make simple edits on the phone, then continue detailed editing on your new Galaxy Book4. You can connect your smartphone and use it as a webcam to get that perfect angle and best quality of video during virtual meetings and use your Samsung Buds to connect seamlessly between different Galaxy devices as Auto Switch ensures that there is no downtime as you transition between them.

Another interesting feature is Quick Share, which allows you to share data between Galaxy devices in an encrypted format for added safety. You can even receive phone calls and send messages with your new Galaxy Book4 series laptop. The Galaxy Book4 series has been designed with connectivity in mind – a larger touchpad and a wide range of ports, including a brand new HDMI 2.1 port, make it possible for you to connect your Galaxy Book to a wide variety of devices and peripherals.

As our devices become an integral part of our day-to-day existence, data security and privacy have become very important to ensure in today’s world. Samsung has been building on the legacy of security across devices running on its Galaxy ecosystem and for the first time, the security features of Samsung Knox have been integrated into a Galaxy Book laptop right at the chipset level. This security chip ensures that all sensitive data is stored at a separate location and is secured with Samsung Knox, adding to the existing multi-layered security offered by Intel and Microsoft.

Final word

As Samsung takes new leaps in the ever-evolving world, the Galaxy Book4 Series stands as a testament to the brand’s vision of empowering people to improve everyday experiences with the best possible computing solutions. Visit a Samsung dealership or log on to Samsung.com to see which Galaxy Book4 series model is best suited for your creativity and computing needs.

