Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro checks all boxes on Harrdy Sandhu’s checklist

The all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro has just grabbed the attention of India’s music sensation - Harrdy Sandhu.

He has fallen head over heels in love with this latest wonder from Samsung. Harrdy’s checklist of clarity and comfort was knocked off by Buds2 Pro’s stunningly stylish looks with advanced features like 24bit Hi-Fi sound and seamless connectivity.

Check out the video below!

Samsung is well known for giving you the best experience with the latest technology, and now they are ready to give you one of the best sets of wireless earphones that is available out there!

One of the USPs of this model is the fit – think no more about earphones falling during those workout sessions! The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro are 15 percent smaller in size and weigh just 5.5 grams making them very comfortable to wear. The ergonomic design fits snugly in the ear and an enhanced wind flow technology helps reduce pressure on the ear canal and minimises noise too.

On the performance front, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro boast of 24-bit Hi-Fi audio with a 2-way speaker for a wide frequency response, woofers to deliver a deeper bass and a tweeter for crisp treble, all of which combine to bring to you music where every note comes to life and sounds like the real thing.

Samsung’s updated Codec technology ensures that the full 24-bit is seamlessly decoded on the Galaxy Buds2 Pro so that the sound quality is not compromised. Its Intelligent 360 Audio uses Direct Multi-Channel (5.1ch/ 7.1ch) and Dolby Atmos that offers sound so clear that you can even pinpoint the direction of the voice as you move your head for a totally spacial audio experience.

The new wireless earphones promise to put your favourite playlist into focus with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), offering a totally undisturbed listening experience. With 3 high Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) microphones, even even soft sounds like that of the wind are kept at bay while the noise cancellation is on.

But, that does not mean that you will miss an important conversation. When you wish to be a part of the room, simply turn on the Voice Detect feature. The ANC goes off simultaneously to help to offer a patient ear for a conversation without taking your buds off.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro are available in three exciting colours – White, Graphite and a trendy Bora Purple and each bud is polished to a high gloss with a matte interior that makes them feel good against the skin and look awesome too.

The power device offers seamless connectivity to other Samsung gadgets with just the tap of a screen, as they automatically pop up on any Samsung Galaxy smart device that you own. With Auto Switch mode, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro can detect any mobile activity and seamlessly shift the connection between the Samsung smartphone, watch or tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro have an integrated alarm that beeps and sends out a notification to your smartphone in case you accidentally leave them behind anywhere. You can even use Samsung’s location detection feature, SmartThings Find, to trace the buds with or without the outer case, making sure that you are easily able to locate your buds.

Such an amazing device can’t be designed without the right battery pack to power it and Samsung has hit the hammer right on the head with that. You can get up to five hours of continuous playtime with ANC on and up to 18 hours in the cradle with the new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. That’s just amazing, don’t you agree? Your buds also come with the IPX7 rating for water resistance, which will make them play on and on, rain or sun!

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro are priced at just ₹17,999 as part of a special launch offer. Terms and conditions apply. Head to samsung.com to check out these amazing devices and find out more!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Samsung by HT Brand Studio.