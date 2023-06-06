If you are a content creator, you can’t afford to lose out on precious shots while recording a travel vlog, shooting make-up routines, or recreating Instagram trends. Samsung’s latest offering — Galaxy F54 5G — ticks all the boxes with its amazing specs, headlined by a pro-level camera with such high-tech features, that you simply cannot have enough of!

Designed for every Gen Z raring to push boundaries — whether of creativity or time — this heavy-hitter from Samsung is crafted to bedazzle your way through the nights with its high-definition camera that has Nightography.

The Galaxy smartphones have always defined Samsung’s penchant for innovation and perfection and this phone from the F series is no different. This smartphone is sure to wow Gen Z — the digital natives — who need smartphones suited to match their irrepressible zeal to create something new and better.

Cracker of a Camera

Gen Z now won’t have to miss out on capturing late-hour moments — be it an open-air concert, a midnight birthday celebration on the go, or experiencing the quiet enchantment of a dark night sky spangled with stars. There is nothing this marvelous handset cannot shoot.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G has peak camera capabilities with its flagship 108MP triple camera that is perfectly suited for the tech-advanced Gen Z. With an improved Big Pixel Sensor coupled with OIS for amplified brightness and stability during a photoshoot in low light, this phone is sure to bring out the photographer in you.

Experience the World through Nightography and Astrolapse

Even Gen Z can now pay tribute to the late Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh by creating his starry night painting on their smartphones. More so when Samsung has introduced Astrolapse in the Galaxy F54 5G and expanded this smartphone’s creative capabilities — allowing Gen Z to capture the beauty of the night-time sky with exquisite detail and clarity.

This smartphone has enhanced processing capabilities of up to 12 frames for AI processing, a dedicated Nightography mode for the rear, and an Auto-Night mode for both rear and selfie shots to ensure nothing comes in the way of a terrific click — not even dimming light.

With Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, you will never have to flinch at your pictures. It eases your mind with an AI Image Enhancer that is optimized for low-light, noisy and HDR photos. This feature seamlessly turns your old pictures into vivid, brilliant memories with newly added GIF Remaster reducing the noise level for clear picture quality.

Unwanted shadows, reflection, and photo bombers spoiling your clicks? No problem. This handset’s Enhanced Object Eraser, takes care of your minutest worries so that you can get what you had imagined.

Up Your Game with No Shake Cam

Shaky footage spoiling your content? Galaxy F54 5G has got your back again. With its No Shake Cam feature, you can now take clear images of fast-moving objects and show off your photography skills. Integrated with powerful tech accessories such as Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Virtual Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS), Galaxy F54 5G works like magic in producing clear and stable videos.

This handset is armed with a 32MP Selfie Camera and can shoot Ultra HD 4K videos at 30 fps and Auto fps during low light shooting. The Pro Video Mode helps to bring out the best footage with professional camera-like features. Additionally, there is AI Based Noise Reduction that gets you high clarity videos in inadequate light, and Pro Video Mode that brings you DSLR Camera-like features within the fit of your palm.

And if you cannot decide whether you want a video or still shot of a moment, then all you have to do is to switch on Samsung’s Single Take 2.0 feature that creates multiple content from a single video clip.

Bring Playfulness to Your Photos

Want to explore your quirky side, Gen Z? Then this feature of Galaxy F54 5G is sure to tickle your senses. Fun mode allows you to express yourself creatively and elevates your photo and video experience. It allows users to add playful lenses to their photos, turning them into fun and unique content to share with friends, or upload to social media! It is loaded with such cute visuals and funny filters that selfie lovers will never ever get bored of it.

Smooth Display

If you are someone who travels long distances everyday and likes to play games online or watch OTT content then the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will be your best commuting buddy. With reduced thickness, FHD+ and a super AMOLED+ display, the smartphone enriches the picture quality with true and vibrant colours. It comes with enhanced tone control and contrast that maximizes the clarity of the display.

Its screen is incredibly smooth with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is meant for immersive entertainment but it is easy on the eyes with minimized afterimages.

In addition, Samsung User Interface offers excellent phone customization like Voice Focus and offers personalized avatars and stickers to become a perfect fit for Gen Z.

A Battery That Goes On

Not sold yet? Then read on. Keeping up with the breathless pace of Gen Z, Galaxy F54 5G is armed with a 6000mAh battery that lasts up to 2 days. This means the young shutterbugs can now play games, shoot, from dawn to dusk without worrying one bit about charging.

The phone comes with Exynos 1380 processor and 16GB RAM with RAM plus and monstrous 5G speed to keep you fully connected.

In addition, Samsung continues to lead the way in the market by offering four generations of Android OS upgrades along with up to 5 years of security updates. The phone also features the

Samsung Wallet — the worry free app — that stores your essential information such as keys, credit cards and driving license in one spot.

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is a showstopper with its premium flagship design that has glossy finish in metallic sheen. The phone comes in two colors — Meteor Blue and Star Dust Silver — and is set to steal the young hearts.

This is one smartphone that won’t weigh down Gen Z. It is stylish, it is superfast and a sure game-changer. So if you are the kind who does not like to fall behind in latest trends, then head over to Flipkart to pre-order your Samsung Galaxy F54 5G from 6th June at just Rs. 27999.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Samsung by HT Brand Studio.