Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: A Monster 5G smartphone for Gen Z now for sale at 13,490

The Monster has arrived! In the plethora of smartphones that have flooded the market in 2023, the latest one from Samsung – the Galaxy M14 5G – has truly hit the nail on the head for Gen Z as it offers all the amazing features you desire in a high-end smartphone at a very affordable price point. The good news is that the wait for this Monster 5G device has ended as the Galaxy M14 5G is now available on sale.

The all-new Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is for those who love capturing your memories on the go with its 50MP Triple camera. The latest model comes with a 6,000mAh Battery that lasts up to 2 days and 13 5G bands to ensure that you get fast and uninterrupted connectivity on the go.

What more can you ask for! Read on to know all about the ‘Monster’ features that make the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G stand out on that shelf full of smartphones today.

Moments Monster – 50MP Triple Camera

Do you love to take pictures while you are travelling, do you love to share content you create on your social media handles almost in real-time for your followers to see? If the answers to these are in the affirmative, your dream smartphone has just landed. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes with an impressive 50MP triple rear camera with an aperture of f/1.8 lens which paves the way for better, brighter images, which makes it easy to snap detailed low-light pictures with ease. It also has a 13MP front camera which allows you to get the most share-worthy captures and selfies that are ready to go right on your social media.

Performance Monster – 5nm Exynos Processor

All gamers must get their hands on this powerful device that offers endless capabilities in their favourite games. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor which helps you play games, multitask, watch videos, and do whatever your heart desires with ease.

It also comes with hyper-fast 5G network capabilities with 13 5G bands to keep you connected with incredible download speed. So, you can download content quickly and multitask as you share the content and respond to an email at the same time.

Binge Monster – 6000mAh Battery

For those who love to watch their favourite OTT content on the long commutes to work, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes with an upgraded segment-only 6,000mAh battery which allows you to binge and browse non-stop for up to two days without any interruptions. It also comes with a 25W fast charging support for times when the phone is drained out. This allows you to power your smartphone back in a jiffy for times when the battery is running low and ensure that the downtime is minimal.

Seamless Monster - 16.72 cm Full HD+ Display

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G promises to redefine the way you use your smartphone with a 16.72 cm (6.6”) Full HD+ display that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate so that your visuals are crystal clear and the scrolling experience is smooth. The screen responds to the slightest tap, making it easy to use. To protect your phone screen against those accidental falls or crashes, the smartphone comes with sturdy Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Clarity Monster – Voice Focus

Gone are the days where you used to struggle during your most crucial calls especially if you are making an urgent one to your parents seeking a time extension from a noisy party or taking important work calls in a cafe? With the Voice Focus feature, you will be able to enjoy the best clarity on calls even in the noisiest surroundings as this feature will cancel out all the background noise and ensure that your voice is the only thing that's heard.

Get so much more

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is the ideal choice for Gen MZ customers since it delivers an outstanding experience at an incredible value. The phone offers all the features like 50MP Triple-Camera, 5nm Processor and long-lasting 6000mAh Battery life priced at ₹13,490.

Sale for the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is now live. Head to Amazon or Samsung online store to find out more. It will be available in three colour options– Berry Blue, Smoky Teal and Icy Silver. You can buy the one that matches your personal style!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio