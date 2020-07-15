Samsung Galaxy M31: The ‘Mega Monster’ is the favourite of tech-savvy millennials

brand-stories

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 13:15 IST

The market is flooded with a range of smartphones to appease the consumer of today. In this ‘problem of plenty’ situation, only a few brands stand out for their impressive line-up of features, one of them being Samsung. The global company is synonymous with smartphones that boast of brilliant camera features, powerful battery, and high performance.

Like its predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy M31, the #Mega Monster, offers industry-defining features. No wonder, it is the favourite of millennials - it has a 64MP quad camera, a powerful 6000mAh battery, and a Super AMOLED Display. It also comes at an unbelievable price of Rs 17,499.

The Galaxy M31 has two variants, Ocean Blue and Space Black. ( Samsung )

The Galaxy M31 has two variants, Ocean Blue and Space Black. It’s your perfect companion during this lockdown, whether you want to watch your favourite content or surf the web without the screen getting in the way. The experience is unmatched to say the least.

Stunning camera

The smartphone has a 64MP Ultra-High Resolution ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor with f/1.8 that does a superb job of clicking images with depth, detail, and definition. ( Samsung )

M31’s camera is its biggest value proposition. The smartphone has a 64MP Ultra-High Resolution ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor with f/1.8 that does a superb job of clicking images with depth, detail, and definition. It also comes with an 8MP Ultra-wide lens along with a 123-degree field of view and an aperture of f/2.3 that helps with clicking shots like never before!

Whether you want to take daylight shots or capture the beauty at night, this one will never disappoint. ( Samsung )

Whether you want to take daylight shots or capture the beauty at night, this one will never disappoint. You can also take some stunning selfies and upload them on social media - trust us, you’ll be the talk of the town!

Galaxy M31 offers brilliant video capability with 4K recording, hyperlapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes. In addition, it has a dedicated night mode for great low-light photography. The 32MP front camera also supports 4k video recording and slow-mo selfies.

Further, there’s a dedicated 5MP macro lens with f/2.4, which is perfect for close-up shots. And if that left you impressed, there’s more—the phone has a 5MP depth lens with f/2.2, which helps you click the most brilliant portraits with live focus.

Monstrous battery

Galaxy M31 comes with a mega 6000mAh battery that can last an entire day. ( Samsung )

What’s a good phone without a powerful battery? Fret not, Samsung has taken care of it and how! Galaxy M31 comes with a mega 6000mAh battery that can last an entire day. Do the things you love, without worrying about running out of fuel. Whether you want to binge on your favourite shows or play high-octane games, your phone will stay by your side at all times. It also comes with an in-box Type C 15W fast charger.

According to Samsung, the battery delivers 21 hours of internet usage over WiFi, 48 hours of talk time over LTE, 26 hours of video playback time and 119 hours of music playback.

And guess what? Even after boasting of a mega monster battery, the phone is only 8.9mm thick and just weighs 191 grams. You can hold it in your hands with ease, without even feeling the weight!

Brilliant design and display

At the very first glance, the phone might look like its predecessor, M30s, but it is nothing short of stunning. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch display with water drop notches, also called Infinity U displays. Apart from the large display, the smartphone houses a 32MP selfie camera in the front.

It also comes with a gorgeous signature AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, which means you can enjoy stunning and vivid colours never seen before. What’s more, it offers wide viewing angles, deep blacks, and great brightness. This means watching all your favourite content is going to be a lot of fun. And if you’re a gamer, then you’re in for a treat - the experience is out of the world!

It also comes with enhanced protection, thanks to the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 - so worry no more about scratches or any drops! Moreover, there’s the Widevine L1 certification that’s an attraction - it enables consumers to watch HD content across streaming platforms.

The display serves well for those long binge-watching sessions or indulging in PUBG marathons.

Powerful performance

It is an octa-core processor with four performance ARM Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.3GHz. For stunning graphics, there’s a Mali G72MP3 graphics unit. ( Samsung )

As always, Samsung never disappoints with its performance. M31 retains the Exynos 9611 SoC from the Galaxy M30s. It is an octa-core processor with four performance ARM Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.3GHz, and four efficient Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz.

The smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM and offers two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB. Users can further expand the storage up to 512 BG by adding a microSD card.

For stunning graphics, there’s a Mali G72MP3 graphics unit.

There’s another piece of good news - M31 is a notch above the other phones in this series. Powerful and efficient, you can use the phone without any lags or interruptions. Whatever you do, you will have a smooth experience.

On the software front, the phone ships with OneUI 2.0 on top of Android 10. It is easy to use and helps you quickly navigate through any task and reduce the overload. You can access frequently used apps and features on your fingertips, and stay connected all day long. It also features a streamlined design, so that your attention stays on what matters the most! Lastly, Dark Mode is even smarter - darkened menus and features are integrated across One UI 2. Therefore, your screen stays muted and your eyes comfortable.

There’s so much more

The phone comes with Dolby Atmos 360 surround sound. ( Samsung )

The phone comes with Dolby Atmos 360 surround sound, as well as a fingerprint scanner for enhanced security.

There’s fingerprint scanner, and fast face unlock, for enhanced security. ( Samsung )

With so much on offer, this phone is a dream come true! There’s nothing more important than a good phone during this lockdown, and M31 ticks all the right boxes.

The M31 6+64GB variant is available for Rs 16,499, while the M31 6+128GB variant comes for Rs 17,499. The M31 8+128GB variant will cost you Rs 19,499.

So, what are you waiting for? Order this smartphone on Amazon - it’s safe and secure, and the best way to get your phone as soon as possible!