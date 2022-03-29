Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: The most powerful camera phone yet

If you’re on the lookout for a smartphone that can capture stellar pictures even in dim lighting, then a device from the Galaxy S series must be on your radar. With some of the best camera phones in the market, this flagship range from Samsung never disappoints—both in terms of hardware prowess and camera performance. Keeping with the legacy, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with the most advanced pro-grade camera from the series yet.

With four cameras in the back and an exceptionally powerful selfie camera in the front—the Galaxy S22 Ultra can help you take professional pictures, especially at night, when the Nightography feature kicks in. However, that’s not the only reason to love the camera this beast of a phone comes with, because with the Galaxy S22 Ultra as your next purchase you can:

Click crystal-clear pictures in the most challenging conditions

What puts Galaxy 22 Ultra in a league of its own are the hardware and software upgrades that work together to give you clear pictures in low light. The device features a big pixel sensor that can take in more light as well as an anti-reflective nano-coating on the glass and lenses so that you can get crisp photos with little to no flare.

Capture stunningly detailed 108MP pictures

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 108MP wide-angle camera, which allows this sleek handheld device to capture pictures as efficiently as a professional toolkit.

Use Night Solution to take stunning portraits and selfies

If portrait mode is your go-to for clicking pictures, then get ready to swoon over Night Solution that comes exclusively with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This feature allows portraits taken in low-light to look brighter, without losing detail. Night Solution uses AI to intelligently enhance the tones and nuances in your photos, and also works with the tele-lens and mega-powered selfie camera on the device.

Record stable videos, even in low light

Nightography in the Galaxy S22 Ultra isn’t just for stunning photographs. It can also help you record footage on your device in low-light conditions—minus the blurriness and grainy veil. Thanks to dual-track image stabilisation, which makes use of both the camera lens and software interventions, you can now record clear videos without worrying about lags and shakes that are the hallmarks of night-time videography.

Zoom in without losing out on the details

With the Galaxy S22 Ultra, you can zoom into your subject—even if it’s far, far away—and get clear and sharp pictures, courtesy of the 10x zoom telephoto lens. The 100x Space Zoom feature on the phone allows you to really get in there and capture the details, while its image stabilisation capabilities give you digitally enhanced telephoto images.

More reasons to love the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

With an impressive array of cameras and photography-focused features, there’s no doubt that Galaxy S22 Ultra is the best camera phone in the market in 2022. But that’s not all it offers. It comes in-built with the iconic S Pen that marries functionality with comfort, so that writing on your smartphone feels like putting pen to paper.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra also happens to be the toughest smartphone from Samsung so far. Featuring an Armor Aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + shield on the front display and back panel, this device is drop-proof—which means you won’t have to fret over scratches and damage after clumsy moments. It’s also available in stunning colours like burgundy, phantom black, and phantom white—making the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra the perfect package, that you can take home starting at ₹1,09,999 (for the 256 GB variant). Visit https://www.samsung.com/in/smartphones/galaxy-s22-ultra/buy/ to know more.