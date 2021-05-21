Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ lets you work and play with ease!

The weekend is here and you’re off on a road trip with your friends. Halfway to your destination, your boss calls you for some urgent work. Upon arriving at the guest house, you whip out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, snap on the Book Cover Keyboard and you’re all finished in no time. From making a quick presentation to writing emails, the work is swiftly taken care of thanks to the immersive display, S Pen, and a comfortable keyboard.

To celebrate this, you decide to watch a film in the evening. It’s Zack Snyder's Justice League. In 4K, the movie looks pristine on the Galaxy Tab S7+

That is just one of the many ways in which your tablet comes in handy. It’s no wonder that Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ have become ubiquitous around the house and otherwise.

Last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ and they are still the best tablets to help you get all your work done, while also allowing for a whole lot of fun. With a large and eye-popping 12.4-inch display on the larger Galaxy Tab S7+, who wouldn’t want to get a controller and play the latest Need For Speed No Limits game?

Let’s dive into what you get from the Galaxy Tab S7/S7+

A large & immersive display for all forms of entertainment

The large displays will satisfy all your entertainment needs. (Samsung)

The large display will satisfy all your entertainment needs. The Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with a 12-4-inch Super AMOLED display (2800x1752). Play your favourite movies and shows on the Galaxy Tab S7+ and everyone around will want to buy one for themselves.

The Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch LCD display (2560x1600 pixels). Both the variants offer a 120Hz refresh rate. This means that the display’s refresh rate is automatically adjusted depending on the content being consumed and the battery lasts longer! Even just scrolling through a webpage will bring a whole new dimension to the experience.

A large and immersive display can help with your children’s online classes or looking at multiple people while attending one of the dozens of Zoom calls that happen throughout the day. The Tab S7+ also has a split-screen mode that allows for multiple windows/apps to be viewed at once.

With the Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, your productivity rate is guaranteed to go up.

The S Pen has endless possibilities

For the ideas that come and go quickly, jotting them down is a necessity and the S Pen ensures that you never miss out on anything. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy users have treasured the S Pen for many years. It’s unique to Samsung devices and it’s easy to see why people count it as an essential component when buying a new smartphone/tablet.

For the ideas that come and go quickly, jotting them down is a necessity and the S Pen ensures that you never miss out on that idea. With the S Pen, one can do it seamlessly. Just pull out the pen, open the Samsung Notes app, and start writing away, just like you would with a pen and paper. For instance, you can quickly write down a grocery list with the S Pen. Thanks to intelligent software, it’ll instantly change from handwriting to text and can then be shared quickly.

If you are someone who loves to scroll through social media feeds many times a day, then the S Pen will come in handy. It allows for scrolling for hours on end without tiring yourself out.

Then there’s the Smart Select feature for taking screenshots. Using the S Pen, you can draw a shape anywhere on the screen and that portion will be saved as a screenshot.

The S Pen can even double up as a shutter button when you’re taking photos. There are endless possibilities with the S Pen.

It’s easier than ever to share photos, videos, and documents

Thanks to the new One UI 3.1, sharing between two or more Galaxy devices is now easier than ever.

You see a photo of your friend you like on Instagram and want to use it as a birthday greeting. Just copy the image on your smartphone, hit the paste button on your tablet, and begin to edit it into a greeting card. Your content will also be shared seamlessly across all devices!

The second screen screams productivity

Are you giving a presentation in the office and need to use two screens at once? Fret not, because the Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ can double up as a second screen. All you have to do is connect the two devices. And voila!

Once connected, you can begin dragging and dropping windows from one to the other. It’s useful for everything—from video editing to Photoshop and more. The second screen helps to make more space for you to do your work.

A PC-like experience with the Book Cover Keyboard

Multitasking is the epicenter of the PC experience and we can say with confidence that the Samsung tablets do it well. The new and improved Book Cover Keyboard allows for work to get done faster than before. It’s a PC-like experience that one hasn’t seen before. It gives you a larger touchpad (with multi-finger gestures) and a comfortable keyboard. The key feature though is wireless DeX that allows for a desktop like experience on your tablet.

Thanks to the Multi-Active Window feature, you can take full advantage of the large display. Three apps can be opened side by side and resized however you want. They can also be cast on a larger display – a TV or a monitor – which is perfect for the times when you have to give presentations.

From work to play in a matter of seconds

The Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ features quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos to make those movies come to life. (Samsung)

With the Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, one can seamlessly switch from work mode to recreation time. The large display and enormous battery mean that one can enjoy TV shows, movies, and play games, without having to fiddle for the charger. The Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ also features quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos to make those movies come to life.

The powerful processor under-the-hood ensures that you have that extra advantage during Call of Duty: Mobile (and plenty of other) gaming sessions.

With all these built-in convenient features that make work and play a breeze, there’s every reason to treat yourself to the perfect new tech companion!

A cool new colour to flaunt

The Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ is now available in a cool new colour variant, which is Mystic Navy. (Samsung)

But, wait, that’s not all. The Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ is now available in a cool new colour variant, which is Mystic Navy. The tablets look gorgeous in this shade of blue, and you’ll have a hard time not showing off the gorgeous tablet to your friends.

The tablets also come in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze.

If you’ve been eyeing either of these tablets, then there has never been a better time to purchase one!

