Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Sparks Creativity at Jaipur Literature Fest with Creators Jam

In what defines a seamless blend of technology and culture, the popular Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series partnered with Jaipur Literature Festival to present the 17th edition of the literary festival in Jaipur last month. The iconic event brings together writers, readers, intellectuals, and content creators and serves as a platform where literature in all forms is celebrated each year.

The 2024 edition of the Jaipur Lit Fest saw the collaboration of technology with creativity as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series enriched the festival experience with its innovative features. So, as attendees enjoyed the author talks and storytelling sessions, they were also privy to digital exhibitions that showcased how technology can engage with literature and art to create masterpieces that will completely blow your mind!

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Every year, we see artists turn inspiration into creativity at the Jaipur Lit Fest. This year, the unison of art and the Samsung Tab S9 Series sparked conversations about the coexistence of art and creativity in a digital world. In today’s fast-changing times, digital has become the new buzzword, and content creators are emerging as a strong force as they bring their ideas and creations to life and influence public thought using their smart devices.

The collaboration between Jaipur Literature Festival and Samsung popular Galaxy Tab S9 Series showcased this blend of technology and creativity as some of the top names in the influencer arena displayed their art on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at the Creative Jam session. This session was a special concept where ten creators representing a different form of art came together to create a masterpiece in unison, using the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. “For me, tech and art go hand in hand. It is the most feasible way to express your art,” said Santanu Hazarika, a multidisciplinary Visual Artist, who collaborated with Athira Dev, a mural artist to create an artwork for the festival called ‘Mural of the Story’.

Created using the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and the S Pen, their mural pays tribute to HG Wells and his famous Sci-Fi reading, The Time Machine, as you see two versions of the author – his past and his future in a 3C Lenticular Installation at the Jaipur Lit Fest. “With the right technology, we can really bring our vision to life,” said Dev, who used the versatility of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and its various apps, such as an AR-powered measuring app, Quick Notes, contrast of the AMOLED screen and eye care display.

Another pertinent case in point here is that of fashion designer Archana Kochhar, who joined hands with Mamta Singh, a muralist, illustrator, and doodle artist, to create a mesmerising lehenga, a harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation at the Jaipur Lit Fest 2024.

“With the big bright display of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and super responsive S Pen, I was able to brainstorm ideas. It was like doodling on paper. The best thing was that I didn’t need to convert the files into digital formats and Archana could directly pick them up and work ahead on them,” said Singh, as she explained the journey of creation of the amazing lehenga on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Kochhar added that “collaborating was seamless and fun as we could easily share our sketches and ideas using the Quick Share feature on the Tab.”

Samsung had a great presence at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Jaipur Literature Festival and enthralled the crowds with curated events such as Creators Jam, Say it 9, and Silent Library. The brand also showcased its ecosystem products at a Creator Jam booth and a specially created Amazon booth for tech enthusiasts. If you are impressed by the capabilities of the new Galaxy tablet, bring home your very own Galaxy Tab S9 Series tablet.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.