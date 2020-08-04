Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 teaser video out, catch the live stream on Aug 5

brand-stories

In the annals of history, the year 2020 will be remembered as the one which brought all aspects of human lives to a standstill and made us pause and reflect on our belief systems. Technology, especially smartphone technology, has been a huge saviour in these difficult times. As the virus spreads and pushes us further inside our homes, our smartphones continue to be our constant companions.

It seems Samsung is now ready to unleash innovations that will further power our work and play. At its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 virtual event on August 5, it is expected to introduce not one, but five such devices. To drop hints about the same, the tech giant has taken the unconventional route of playing a guessing game with users.

A short video released by Samsung features a seemingly liquid symbol in a refulgent bronze hue with a matte finish that continuously morphs into a variety of shapes. The installation made its debut at the COEX building in Seoul on July 23, followed by appearances at Times Square in New York, FNAC in Madrid, Piccadilly and Waterloo in London, and Central Railway Station in Warsaw.

Watch the video to know more.

The striking visual is indeed indicative of how the new devices will redefine our digital experiences with their seamless functionality and unparalleled flexibility.

Stephanie Choi, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, says, “As the world faces unprecedented times, connections with people and access to information are more important than ever. As a leading brand, we have a responsibility to help society move forward. Our first virtual Galaxy Unpacked [event] will be broadcast from Korea, where we will reveal new products focused on meaningful innovations that make this promise possible, and this campaign is designed to give our consumers an early glimpse. We encourage you to join us to learn more.”

Get a sneak peek here.

Samsung has always believed in creating products that help users in connecting, creating, and communicating on the go. For instance, it partnered with Google in optimising video-calling experiences, thereby allowing users to connect with ease. Another example of the brand’s commitment to creating new experiences for customers is its collaboration with Microsoft, which facilitated Galaxy smartphones and Windows PCs to share messages, photos, and calendar reminders in real-time.

Dr. T M Roh, President, and Head of Samsung’s Mobile Communications Business, says, “At Samsung, we create every innovation with a clear purpose: to make your life better and easier. At a time when the pandemic has imposed so many boundaries on all of us, technology is a bridge to a bigger world. Mobile devices have become the only way for many people to work from home and stay connected – they’ve become a true lifeline.”

Dr. Roh also points out how the bar has been set sky-high by the tech titan when it comes to innovations.

He says, “This next normal will be a period of even bolder innovations. We’ll make mobile technology that’s more personal, intelligent, useful, and secure. We’ll develop more ground-breaking products like our industry-leading foldable phones. And as we roll out a wide range of Galaxy 5G devices in more markets, this technology will enable so many experiences we can’t even imagine yet. From foldables to 5G, we have a tremendous amount in the pipeline, with some ready to be shown just around the corner.”

To witness the new revolution in mobile technology, you can register here. The event will be live-streamed on the Samsung Global Newsroom and Samsung.com on August 5, 7.30 pm IST.