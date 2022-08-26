Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro: Perfect smartwatch for adventurers & wellness seekers

Finally, a smart watch that does more than just tracking steps on fitness apps and counting calories. The all-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is truly the ultimate smart watch for your everyday wellness goals and is the perfect companion for those who love the outdoors.

From measuring your body composition to map out a personalised fitness journey for you and advanced sleep coaching to improve your sleep patterns to specialised sensors that monitor health vitals such as heart rate and blood oxygen levels, this smart watch offers a complete wellness package. It allows you to stay connected with your loved ones as it allows you to make and receive calls and texts and syncs with your smartphone for all kinds of data transfer.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series sports an iconic style with its circular identity, a dial which you can customise each day from a variety of interactive watch faces or straps to suit your mood and fit your lifestyle. It is available in two variants – the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two dial sizes – 40 mm, 44 mm to suit the size of your wrist. While the 40 mm variant comes in Graphite, Pink Gold and Silver, the 44 mm size is available in Graphite, Sapphire and Silver colour options. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is bigger at 45 mm and comes in two colour options – Black Titanium and Gray Titanium.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also offers further upgrades as it comes with a host of additional features that are designed to offer the most ultimate experience for outdoor activities, which includes a bigger and more powerful 590 mAh battery, a titanium case for enhanced durability and a special magnetic D-buckle strap that makes it easy to wear and take off.

The Pro version also sports specialised features to support you through your next hike or run along the greens. With Route Target, you can import a pre-created route file to your watch so you can travel along that route with ease. Another exciting feature, Turn by Turn Navigation, offers you step by step directions using a voice guide and vibration alerts. And, for times when you tread unchartered territories, you can turn on Track Back mode to take you back safely by tracing back steps on the same route that you used to come.

Read on to know the highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Track your fitness

The revolutionary Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) feature measures your body composition such as muscle mass, fat and water content by sending out a series of weak electrical pulses throughout your body.

If you are amongst those who take your fitness journey seriously, and a smart watch needs to do more than just counting your daily steps count, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is just what you need. The revolutionary Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) feature measures your body composition such as muscle mass, fat and water content by sending out a series of weak electrical pulses throughout your body. You can set your wellness goals after a keen understanding of your fitness levels and body composition to make it much more effective. During a workout, you can also track how much sweat you have been breaking and how fast your heart rate comes back to normal.

Monitor your health

The advanced Samsung BioActive sensor in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series controls three health sensors – the Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor, the Electrical Heart sensor and Optical Heart Rate sensor.

You can use the watch to control your steps across over 90 exercises that you can pick on the watch. In addition to workouts, the advanced Samsung BioActive sensor in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series controls three health sensors – the Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor, the Electrical Heart sensor and Optical Heart Rate sensor. These act as a constant monitor of your health and can give out real time readings of vitals such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels and even stress levels.

Advanced sleep coaching

This watch has a unique feature which helps you improve the overall quality of your sleep. You can use your Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series to monitor your vitals like sleep report, blood oxygen, snoring while you are sleeping. All you need to do is keep the watch strapped snugly to your wrist. The smart watch has animals for sleep symbols, which are as personal as your zodiac signs. These reflect what kind of a sleeper you are, using which you can receive personalised advice on how to sleep better or tips on resting right. You also have access to a host of sleep programs, differentiated by animal type, which help you build healthy sleep habits and correct your sleep pattern.

Stay seamlessly connected

This smart watch allows you to stay connected with your loved ones as it allows you to make and receive calls and even reply to text messages right from your wrist. You can even share apps between your phone and watch quickly and easily. For a fully connected experience on your health journey, your health data is automatically synched between your watch and phone taking your fitness journey to the very next level.

Sturdy and durable

A smart watch is your everyday companion and one that you use to track your everyday wellness needs to pass the most stringent tests of durability as it hits the gym with you, swims with you and even tracks your health vitals. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is built from robust materials – a sapphire crystal display that is 1.6 times stronger against scratches and a titanium body for the Pro model making it 5 times more durable than an aluminium watch body. It also has the IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Performance packed

To ensure that your super powered watch is always on, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series has a 284 mAh battery for the 40 mm dial size, a 410 mAh battery for the 44 mm dial, which is 15 per cent larger than what was offered in Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It takes all of 30 mins to power back to 45 per cent battery levels, and offers 30 per cent faster charging as compared to the Watch 4. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a bigger 590 mAh battery for even better performance.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.