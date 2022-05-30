Samsung India is the Number 1 smartphone maker in the premium segment: Report

It’s official. Samsung India is the country Number 1 smartphone company.

The popular Galaxy S22 series has added another accolade to Samsung’s cap with a recent report by Counterpoint Research adjudging the Korean technology giant as the number 1 smartphone maker in the super premium smartphone segment ( ₹1,00,000 plus), with an overall volume market share of 81 per cent in March 2022.

This was driven by the popularity of the recently-launched Galaxy S22 Ultra, an ideal power packed combination of the Galaxy Note and S series that comes embedded with Samsung’s iconic S Pen and packs a Pro-grade Camera setup. Out of the 81 per cent, 74 per cent of the volume came from the Galaxy S22 Ultra, according to the findings of the research.

“We have achieved a record milestone of 74 per cent volume market share in greater than 100K segment with our epic Galaxy S22 Ultra. Our success was on account of our ‘3E strategy’ that focused on - Expansion, Experience and Extraction - to win the hearts of Indian consumers,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung India fared well in the premium segment ( ₹30,000 plus) too in March 2022, with an overall volume market share of 38 per cent. The figures for March are a steep upgrade from the 63 per cent volume market share recorded by Samsung in the premium segment during the entire first quarter if the year (Q1 2022), and 55 per cent during the same quarter last year (Q1 2021).

The company has democratized the smartphone experience for Indians by introducing a wide range of options, right from the premium S22 to lots of variants in the A-series and M-series to suit every pocket.

“Galaxy S22 series had a great start in India, especially for the Galaxy S22 Ultra that merges Note features with the S-series. As a result of this, the demand was not only driven by the strong installed base of the previous S series users but also from the note users as well. Samsung has a momentum now in the premium segment as our channel checks are indicating a robust demand going into the second quarter as well,” said Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research.

Samsung India’s success is not just limited to the smartphones. It has emerged as a market leader in the smart watch and tablet category too for the month of March, with a volume market share of 73 per cent and 47 per cent respectively.

The success is being attributed to Samsung India’s expansion to non-Metro cities in the country, opening up more Samsung experience centres, and stocking the premium offerings in more retail stores across the length and breadth of the country.

“We increased our flagship retail footprint to enable consumers to experience our devices not only in metro cities but also in Tier 1 and smaller towns. We created platforms to enable consumers to buy like never before with Samsung Upgrade and Samsung Finance+ which boosted our growth in metro and even higher in non-metro cities,” Babbar further added.

With Samsung Plus, increasing the reach to smaller towns is going to be a focus area for Samsung India in the months to come, where digitised loans will bring Samsung’s flagship products within reach for a much larger section of the population. “We see the rest of India growing three times more than a Metro city,” said Babbar.

