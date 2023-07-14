Samsung launches a new digital campaign to showcase the capabilities of the Galaxy Watch LTE

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has unveiled a new campaign showcasing the amazing capabilities of the Galaxy Watch with LTE.

With your Galaxy Watch with LTE strapped to your wrist, you can go virtually anywhere without your smartphone as you take calls, listen to music, stream your favourite content, use navigation tools and send out messages! The digital film, “Leave your phone. Not your world”, takes viewers on an exhilarating journey as it shows two colleagues putting the exceptional features of this smartwatch to a real test — by staying connected, no matter which part of the world they are in.

To put it to the test, the young man takes off with his colleague’s Galaxy Watch with LTE and keeps going further and further away from the office — from a lake to a jungle and even inside a cave. At one point, the video shows him standing next to an elephant in a remote jungle as he live streams music on his Galaxy Watch with LTE, and he also receives a call in a remote desert.

“LTE technology in a smartwatch is a game changing technology that is aimed at offering limitless connectivity to consumers. Our latest campaign is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to an LTE-first strategy in the Android smartwatch segment. It is in line with our Galaxy openness philosophy that is aimed at opening possibilities and connecting without limits. It encapsulates the essence of our premium LTE smartwatches that empower consumers with the freedom to go anywhere without their phone and still stay effortlessly connected,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung is a market leader in the LTE smartwatch segment. It offers a wide array of popular smartwatch models with LTE including the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Galaxy Watch5, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Watch4. Smartwatches with LTE come with an in-built e-SIM which offers connectivity to a mobile network. So, even if the watch is away from the smartphone that powers it, you can always stay connected regardless of your physical proximity to the phone. In this respect, an LTE-powered smartwatch is better than one with Bluetooth as this comes with cellular capabilities.

About Galaxy Watch with LTE

The Galaxy Watch with LTE features an amazing display, so you won’t have to sacrifice on picture quality even as you stay entertained wherever you may be. You can also take your music with you anytime, anywhere. After pairing your wireless earbuds straight with the watch, you can listen to music while working out or enjoying a vacation.

You can also use its built-in GPS, altimeter, and barometer to instantly know where you are and navigate your way back. It is powered by a up to 590 mAh battery that runs for about 45 hours on a single charge and comes with fast charging capabilities. You’re Galaxy Watch with LTE fares high on durability with its 5 ATM water resistance and military standard durability.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your very own Galaxy Watch with LTE today and always stay connected, with the choice to “Leave your phone. Not your world”. You can choose between dial sizes of 40/42/44/46 mm and various colour straps to suit you’re every day style. Visit your nearest Samsung dealer or log in to Samsung.com to find out more.

