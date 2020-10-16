Samsung launches the Galaxy F41 - A #FullOn game-changer with segment-leading 64MP camera and 6000 mAH battery

brand-stories

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 10:49 IST

It’s a Made in India smartphone being sold on India’s homegrown ecommerce platform. It’s a match made in heaven, some would say. It’s Samsung’s brand-new #FullOn smartphone—the Galaxy F41.

The Galaxy F41 sets the trend for Gen Z. It’s got #FullOnPower, #FullOnFunk and #FullOnVibe. The smartphone has given Gen Z and millennials everything they need for a Full On smartphone experience. From a two-day battery life to a large sAMOLED display and from a fantastic triple-camera set-up to a class-leading Samsung Exynos 9611 processor, the Galaxy F41 has it all. The launch comes at a time when the festive season is just heating up. It’s the ultimate gift for someone this Diwali.

Unless you were living under a rock, you wouldn’t have missed the big-bang festival on October 8. The Full-On festival was a runaway hit. From groovy Neha Kakkar to rhythmic Neeti Mohan and from rapper DIVINE to stand-up comic Rahul Dua, the audiences were singing along and in splits every moment.

Some may ask as to why an entire concert was dedicated to the brand-new Galaxy F41 smartphone from Samsung? Well, the answer is simple. The smartphone combines Gen Z’s hunger for innovation and Samsung’s technological expertise. It lets users go #FullOn in life.

Let’s dive deep into what makes the Samsung Galaxy F41 perfect for Gen Z and millennials.

#FullOnBinge sessions with the sAMOLED display

Today, the Indian Premier League (IPL) taking place in the UAE is all the rage. Everyone is glued to it. With Samsung Galaxy F41’s 6.4” full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display, you can have an immersive viewing experience, no matter where you are. The display comes with a contrast ratio of 78960:1 and peak brightness of 420 nits. Furthermore, the sAMOLED panel can show up to 110 percent of the NTSC colour gamut.

If the IPL isn’t your cup of tea, then there are a plethora of OTT platforms brimming with content that will be popping on your Galaxy F41 display. Play games, multi-task, or just browse the web with Google Chrome, you’ll love the vibrant colours and never get tired of holding the smartphone.

Last, but not the least, thanks to the Infinity-U design, the screen real estate is maximised and the bezels around the screen are extremely thin.

#FullOnEnergy: A gigantic battery!

The gigantic battery means that you don’t have to go around hunting for a charger as often as you’re used to. ( Samsung )

The Galaxy F41 is outfitted with a massive 6,000mAh battery. The gigantic battery means that you don’t have to go around hunting for a charger as often as you’re used to. The smartphone will last you a full day and then some more. With moderate usage of gaming, binge-watching and browsing the web, you can get through to the next day without any hassle.

The smartphone supports 15W fast charging. For those moments when you need the charger, you’ll spend less time charging and more time focusing on other things. The Galaxy F41 can charge from 0 to 100 percent in 160 minutes.

#FullOnInstagramStar: Triple-camera set-up for the win!

Clicking photos is the favourite pastime of Gen Z and millennials. Whether it’s at home, out at a cafe/restaurant or on vacation, capturing memories is what we all love to do.

The 64MP main sensor that can take outstanding high-resolution shots no matter the lighting condition. ( Samsung )

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is perfect for any of these moments. It comes with an excellent 64MP triple-camera set-up on the back. There’s the 64MP main sensor that can take outstanding high-resolution shots no matter the lighting condition.

The 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens (with 123* field-of-view) is a winner. ( Samsung )

Besides that, there is the 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens (with 123* field-of-view) and a 5MP depth sensor.

Take an Instagram-worthy shot of the dazzling war memorial at India Gate. Switch to the ultra-wide-angle lens if you want to capture a piece of the crowd as well.

On the front is the 32MP selfie camera. It’s ideal for those who want to up their social media game ( Samsung )

Taking a photo of your friend/family member and don’t want the photo interrupted by anyone in the background? With the fine-tuned Live Focus feature, you can take a portrait shot that beautifully highlights the subject on hand. What’s even better is that you can view the effects of the portrait shot right in the viewfinder, and then click the photo with confidence.

On the front is the 32MP selfie camera. It’s ideal for those who want to up their social media game. With Live Focus and Smart Beauty, one can get an eye-grabbing selfie in any lighting condition.

Single Take

With a single click of the shutter, you get 7 photos and 3 videos—the same scene in 10 different formats. ( Samsung )

Single Take has been a favourite feature for Samsung’s users for many months. Now, it has made its way to the Galaxy F41. It’s the best and easiest way to capture a shot. With Single Take, every moment can be made epic. With a single click of the shutter, you get 7 photos and 3 videos—the same scene in 10 different formats. The Songle Take feature uses all three of the cameras to snap images and videos. You’ll get anything from regular photos to time lapse and even a Boomerang. You can choose to keep them all, or just the one you like the best.

In the mid-range segment, a feature such as Single Take is unheard of. It’ll simply revolutionise your photography experience.

#FullOnFlaunt: Eclectic colours on offer!

As Neha Kakkar said, “being Full On for me means splashing my world with colour”, the Galaxy F41 offers just the right opportunity to do that.

With a choice of eclectic colours - Fusion Green, Fusion Blue and Fusion Black - on offer, the Galaxy F41 is sure going to make heads turn. The smartphone has a premium design with a glossy gradation back panel.

The Galaxy F41 also has a comfortable grip and is great to hold in one’s palm thanks to being just 8.9 mm slim and weighing only 191g.

Powerful performer

Couple the Exynos 9611 processor with LPDDR4xRAM and Samsung’s new and smooth One UI Core OS for a lag-free experience ( Samsung )

With a class-leading Samsung Exynos 9611 processor under-the-hood, the Galaxy F41 flies to any task you throw at it. You can multitask without breaking a sweat.

Couple the Exynos 9611 processor with LPDDR4xRAM and Samsung’s new and smooth One UI Core OS for a lag-free experience. It lets you navigate through any task efficiently.

Storage? The Galaxy F41 has plenty!

For the binge-watching, video-game obsessed and Instagram-loving generation, a smartphone with ample storage is much needed. The Galaxy F41 lives up to that. The smartphone comes with 64GB in-built storage at the minimum. It can be upped to 128GB as well.

What’s even better is that with the microSD card slot, one can put an additional 512GB of storage. You’ll never run out of storage on the Galaxy F41!

Grab the Galaxy F41 starting October 16

With a power-packed performer such as the Galaxy F41 from Samsung, it’s hard not to get excited. Go ahead and purchase it on Flipkart starting October 16. A #FullOn performance at just Rs 16,999 (for the base 6GB+64GB model) is incredible. The 6GB+128GB variant is available at just an extra Rs 1,000.

That’s not all. The smartphone will be available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days (October 16-21) at a special price of Rs 15,499 for the 6GB+64GB variant. If you use SBI Bank’s credit and debit cards, you will get an additional 10% instant discount.

The smartphone is also available for purchase from the Samsung.in website.

This smartphone is a no-brainer, whether it is for yourself or someone special this Diwali. Go out and have a #FullOn experience with the Galaxy F41!