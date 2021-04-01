Samsung’s new Galaxy F12 offers a #FullOnFab experience with True 48MP Camera

A smartphone today spells more than a necessity; it’s an intrinsic part of your lifestyle. More so for the Gen Z that eats, speaks, and breathes technology. Tech-savvy? Well, that’s an understatement. Being true digital natives, their lives are deeply intertwined with their digital presence. Interestingly, a Neilsen survey shows that a staggering 83 percent admit to sleeping with their smartphones. Surprised? Well, hardly. This generation is fast, edgy, smart, and requires a phone that fits into their lifestyle; a smartphone that’s “second nature” for them.

Look around you - this demographic has transformed the world of social media. People from this generation are born content creators. Their images are far more aesthetic, nuanced, and they want a smartphone that understands their pulse and “gets them”.

Enter Samsung Galaxy F12, which ticks all the boxes with its #FullOnFab features – it is super smooth and promises stunning photographs. And here’s the good news - it’s easy on the pocket, too!

Fab Camera

It’s time to live the #FullOnFab life with Samsung Galaxy F12 and its super clear True 48MP camera! (Samsung)

As a leader in smartphone innovation, Samsung always brings with it the promise of next-level mobile photography. The story is no different with the brand’s latest baby - Galaxy F12. The smartphone comes with a True 48MP main quad camera that will have you capturing all your special moments in the day. The clarity and detail are nothing like you’ve ever seen before - it’s almost as if the image has come alive. Day or night, summer or winter, unleash your creative genius and click the most amazing photos with this #FullOnFab smartphone. No more grainy clicks or blurry images, because guess what? It’s time to live the #FullOnFab life with Samsung Galaxy F12 and its super clear True 48MP camera!

Spring is here, and what’s better than stepping out to capture its various hues and colours? Worry not, because your Samsung Galaxy F12 will always have your back! How about taking your phone on a ride during the golden hour? Thanks to this smartphone, you will always get better details, brighter colours, and less pixelation even when you zoom in. Your social media will truly be a riot of colours when these images find a place on your feed. Get ready to be flooded with comments and DMs, we say!

There’s also a 5MP camera with ultra-wide lens, 2MP camera for portrait shots, and a 2MP camera for macro shots, so that all the images turn out impressive, whatever the requirement may be! It’s all about clicking away and experimenting with your photography skills.

And if you talk about Gen Z, how can selfies not feature in the same breath? Scroll through social media, and you’ll find this generation being unabashed in the way they thrive. They speak their mind, and aren’t afraid to express themselves. The 8MP front camera on the Samsung Galaxy F12 will ensure the most gorgeous selfies, making you the centre of attention on social media. Pout and pose, or take a selfie with your best buddies - trust us, it’s going to create a roar and for good reason!

Fab Display

If the camera took your breath away, wait until you check out its superlative display. With the 6.5" HD+ Infinity V Display, and a super smooth 90Hz refresh rate, there’s really no looking back. That’s because you won’t be able to look away from your phone, while watching your favourite content. The scrolling is so smooth; it will make you feel like your fingers are gliding over a buttery surface. It’s time you buckle up to live the #FullOnFab life with Samsung Galaxy F12 and its 90Hz refresh rate.

Turn your gaming mode on with Samsung Galaxy F12 because days will turn into nights, nights into mornings, but you JUST won’t be able to stop. After all, lag-free gaming has always been a dream for most and finally you can get to live it!

Excited about watching your favourite show, but too lazy to bring out that laptop? You don’t have to anymore, because this smartphone’s display and high refresh rate promise a superior quality viewing experience. Don’t blame us if you miss out on your sleep, though - it’s quite a possibility, we say!

And the best part is…

Do not miss out on the most happening launch on 5th April, 12 noon! (Samsung)

... Grapevine is that it is available at less than ₹10000. Too good to be true? We think so, too! It’s time to stop holding yourself back; it’s time to live the #FullOnFab life, only with Samsung Galaxy F12.

The smartphone will be available on Flipkart and Samsung.com. Rush to get notified on Flipkart and Samsung.com. Just a few more days to go; the clock is ticking - do not miss out on the most happening launch on 5th April, 12 noon.

Oh, and stay tuned, as Samsung reveals the remaining features of the smartphone. Sit tight!