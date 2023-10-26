Samsung’s Voice Focus feature successfully cuts through the noise of India’s dramatic cacophony

India’s vibrant markets come alive during the festive season with the never settling cacophony of life. Hustling bustling markets, has posed a challenge for each one of us, that has frustrated us all — communicating clearly on a call amid the deafening background noise. Samsung with its industry leading innovations has a solution for this.

Voice Focus: A ‘Made for India’ featureFor a smartphone to succeed in a dynamic and noisy market like India, it must address the everyday challenges faced by its users. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, with its Voice Focus feature, is perfectly poised to make a significant impact. This amazing product feature was made for India, a country that is known for its dramatic cacophony. A short film released by Samsung drives home the noise and clatter that we live with and how the Voice Focus feature sorts out the everyday struggle of not being audible on phone calls amidst all the din. It shows a young man walking down the street as he is followed by sounds of construction, the strong buzz of welding, a wedding band playing full throttle, traffic, and two scooterists haggling with each other amidst that, as he gets an important call. The amazing Voice Focus feature comes to his rescue. Watch the entire video here.

​Imagine being engrossed in an intense cricket match while you are striking off important items from a to-do list at a crowded market just before Diwali, and suddenly, you receive an urgent work call. Answering the call is important as it is your boss at the other end, but the background noise is so loud and overpowering that your voice can barely even be heard. What are you going to do? Are you going to rush to the closest washroom to take the call, or take refuge in your car, or else cover the mouthpiece with your hands to save yourself from getting blurred out in the hustle of the market?

Samsung embarked on a ground-breaking proof of concept and social experiment to drive home the utility of the Voice Focus feature and how it can help you make crystal-clear phone calls amidst all the deafening background chaos. So, when you hit the answer button to receive the call, just tap on ‘Voice Focus’ and your boss can hear your voice with utmost clarity, even in the midst of cricket matches and the chaos of the bustling marketplace. This cutting-edge technology makes every conversation clear, uninterrupted by background noise-makers, so that you are heard loud and clear even in the noisiest of environments.

Unveiling the true power of this innovative feature, the smartphone giant set up #ShorNoMore zones with the Galaxy A14 5G at a crowded restaurant during a high-stakes cricket match. People were engaged in the match and some of them got some important calls, amidst all the noise of crowds cheering for their favourite teams, the background scores playing, etc, which was all coming together to make it almost impossible to be heard on the phone calls. Some of them went to the #ShorNoMore zone and were amazed as they watched the Galaxy A14 5G rise to the occasion, and offered people to take their important calls, without any disturbance due to background noise.

As the people called their important contacts using the Galaxy A14 5G’s Voice Focus feature, they were astonished by the clarity on the other end, despite all the noise being made by the big crowd of people at the restaurant. Their voices effortlessly cut through the surrounding commotion, ensuring that the conversation remained uninterrupted and intelligible. The social experiment was a resounding success and people were filled with gratitude for being able to take their calls and be understood at the other end, despite all the noise in the background. This daring social experiment not only captivated the audience but also carved a niche for Samsung in the Indian smartphone market, which is cluttered with smartphones of every shape and configuration.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: A feature loaded productThe Galaxy A14 5G stands out for its amazing features that include a 50 MP triple camera, with which you can take the most amazing photos, and an immersive 6.6 inch FHD+ display. It comes powered by a 5nm Octa core processor for efficient speed and performance and is further enhanced by 2 OS upgrades and 4 years security updates. Its expandable RAM (+8GB) makes it a great device for those who love multi-tasking. It has a powerful 5000mAh battery that keeps you going for up to two days. All of these features come together to make it the number 1 selling smartphone in India*.

So, what are you waiting for? Try out the Voice Focus in the new Galaxy A14 5G before the upcoming festive season and get yourself heard, no matter where you are! Head to your nearest authorised Samsung dealership to know more.

*Basis independent research by Counter Point, Galaxy A14 5G is the highest selling 5G smartphone in India by volume for the period January 1 2023 to July 31, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

