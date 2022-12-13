Sandeep Khurana’s compositions harness The Healing Power of Sound

India, December 13, 2022: California-based filmmaker and music composer Sandeep Khurana released his new single, titled "Relaxing Sounds for Healing." Encompassing a mystical array of tranquil sounds, the music takes the listener on a journey to an enchanting realm of musical notes. Lilting pan flute sounds, beautifully blended with pads and nature sounds, provide the listener with a complete healing experience. The deliberate introduction of frequency-space by Khurana in the music is meant to make one resonate with the "ether" aspect of the universe. The eclectic sounds shape the experience in a multidimensional manner, helping one meditate and connect with the inner self, the primary objective of meditation. Melodic piano sounds add more nuances while maintaining the core characteristics of the composition. The music is ideal for meditating, relaxing the mind after a long, stressful day, or simply trying to unwind.The single is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and all major online music stores.

A versatile music composer with a unique signature style, Sandeep Khurana’s psychedelic albums are cross-genre, from contemporary, New Age, and Neoclassical to psychedelic, easy listening, dance, and world music. His music is immersive and inspiring. It has a mystifying feel and arouses deep emotions. Many of his compositions are based on the healing power of sound and how music can deeply influence our minds towards a state of bliss. The healing power of sound is a scientifically proven fact. Healing sounds and chants are often used in treating patients at many healing centres around the world.

Sandeep has previously released a vast number of albums in the genres of new age music, world music, and fusion music. His podcasts have ranked in the top 100 on iTunes in a number of countries.He has produced and directed short films, documentaries, and music videos. His short films have received awards and special mention in many international film festivals, including the 12th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival in 2022, the San Francisco Arthouse Short Festival, the Paris Cinema Awards, the Tagore International Film Festival in 2022, the Mumbai International Film Festival in India, the Europe Film Festival in the UK, and more. His music has been part of TV productions on STAR TV (for an Asian reality show), Channel V (for an Asian reality show), KMVT-15 California TV Channel, and other channels in Florida and Chicago.

His other musical works include Gayatri Mantra 108 Times, Nam Myoho Renge Kyo, Buddhist Chants, Karma Cleansing Chants, Shiva Mantra, Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, Relaxing Music, Guided Meditation For Beginners, Shri Hanuman Chalisa Chants, Workout Music, Energy Healing, Kriya Yoga For Meditation, Inspiring Piano, Tibetan Om Chants, Ocean Sounds Symphony, Om Mani Padme Hum, Flute Piano And Ocean Sounds, Guitar And Ocean Sounds, Solar Plexus Guided Healing, Chakra Healing Sounds, Saraswati Vandana, OM Mantra For Relaxation, Rudra Chants, Karma Cleansing Mantra, and many more.

Originally from New Delhi, Sandeep Khurana studied music at prestigious schools including Sangeet Maha Vidyalaya, Delhi, and Ali Akbar Khan College of Music, USA, and also pursued studies in film production, direction, and TV journalism at the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT), India, and then further fine-tuned his video production skills at Stanford University, California.

His music is available on popular online music stores including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and others.

Social Media Links: http://skivamusic.com

