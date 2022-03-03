Sangam India Limited– Applying sustainable solutions in the textile industry

Sangam India Ltd - one of the foremost producers in PV dyed yarn, cotton and OE yarn and also ready to stitch fabric, based out of Bhilwara, Rajasthan plans to become one of the most sustainable companies in the Indian textile sector. The BSE and NSE listed company has created a roadmap of becoming an environment-friendly player by focusing on initiatives like using organic/recycled raw materials, reducing consumption of water, energy and chemicals that pose a huge challenge for the sector at every stage of the value chain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To begin with, SIL has already installed 2 Solar power plants of 5 MW that on average helps them to bring down their carbon footprint by at least 20% per annum. The company also successfully runs 3 ETPs (Effluent treatment plant) and 4 STPs (Sewage treatment plant) to reduce industrial water contamination and reclaim the water for favourable purposes.

Going forward, SIL also plans to increase the use of recycled fibre, leading to lesser consumption of plastic waste by using it as a raw material. And lastly, the company intends to focus on organic cotton to diminish greenhouse gas emissions during the harsh manufacturing processes.

Taking its commitment towards sustainability further, SIL has engaged SGS (world’s leading testing, inspection and certification companies) as an independent consultant and avail SGS Services pertaining to Environmental, Social and Governance solutions (ESG) to help Sangam group to redefine its sustainability journey and achieve its ESG goals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This initiative is being spearheaded by the next generation of Sangam India Limited, Mr Pranal Modani, who is also Chief Business Strategist of the company. He joined the group in 2014 and has been pushing for multiple sustainability initiatives to make Sangam India an eco-friendly brand.

Speaking on this initiative Mr Modani said, “While India is amongst the world's largest producers and exporters of textiles, we cannot overlook the negative impact that the sector has on our environment. We at Sangam India Limited have taken a conscious decision to become a responsible brand and are leading this change as far as the Indian textile segment is concerned. We intend to optimize our resource consumption while simultaneously developing cleantech products that conserve resources themselves.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pranal further added, “By installing solar plants, ETPs and STPs we have already begun the process of conserving important resources like water and power. Our usage of Organic cotton and Organic fibre will help reduce the high levels of soil erosion and would eventually start improving the overall soil quality.”

SIL produces 30 million meters of PV fabric and 48 million meters of denim fabric annually. It has over 2.80 lakh spindles and 3,000 rotors. The Group has also introduced a garment manufacturing facility with 54 seamless knitting machines that can produce 5 million pieces per annum. The GRS (Global Recycled Standard) certified company has been strategically shifting its focus on being an environment-friendly conglomerate encouraging sustainability in the Indian Textile industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.