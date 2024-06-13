Sara Ali Khan Presents Award to Just Corseca by Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. at Starz of India Awards.

Mumbai, India - June 12, 2024 - Just Corseca, a consumer electronics brand under Last Mile Enterprises Ltd (LMEL), received the "Best Smart Gadget Brand of the Year 2024" award at the Starz of India Awards. Actress Sara Ali Khan presented the honor.

The Starz of India Awards recognize achievements and contributions of individuals and organizations across various fields. The ceremony drew celebrities from Bollywood and the television industry, along with business leaders.

Just Corseca is known for its smartwatches, speakers, headphones, mobile accessories, and smart eyewear. The company emphasizes quality, design, and user experience.

"This award motivates us to keep improving and expanding," said Jai Raj Singh Shaktawat, COO of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. "We develop products that enhance lives, while focusing on sustainability and innovation."

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd, founded nearly three decades ago, promotes sustainable practices across its ventures. This includes Just Corseca, as well as SunBless (sustainable air conditioning) and Fair Lane (sustainable real estate).

Just Corseca's diverse product range has garnered a global customer base of over a million. The company aims to stay at the forefront of the consumer electronics industry through continuous innovation.

