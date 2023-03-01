Sara Sant Atulanand Residential Academy providing global education with Indian values

India is a country of traditions and culture. There has been a tradition of imparting advanced education based on cultural ideas since ancient times. There has always been a tradition of Guru-disciple in India, so a unique confluence of knowledge of global education with Indian values ​​is seen in Indian students. Sara Sant Atulanand Residential Academy, located in the holy city of Varanasi, has been following this teaching method. The children here develop the values ​​of 'Aatma Dipo Bhava'.

Sant Atulanand Residential Academy was established in the year 2001 by Dr. Raj Singh. Dr. Raj Singh was a dedicated educationist and a true visionary. He was inspired by the dream of his guru 'Nirvana Peethadheeshwar Sri Sri 1008 Maha Mandaleshwar Swami Atulanand Ji Maharaj', who envisioned a school rooted in the ethos of the traditional Indian Gurukul system.

Dr. Raj Singh took it as his life's mission to fulfill his mentor's dream. He was assisted in this pious mission by his scholar wife Mrs. Vidya Singh to educate the children to become a responsible citizen through global education with Indian values.

Confluence of science and spirituality

Located in one of the oldest cities in the world, SARA is an educational institution that blends science and spirituality. And the holy city of the Ganges, Varanasi provided the perfect setting for this mission. Taking inspiration from the traditional Gurukul system, Sara offers accommodation to outsiders as well as local children. All this is done keeping in mind the goal of holistic education.

Sara's Mission and Vision

"Providing Global Education with Indian Values." English education is definitely given in Sara, but we have not forgotten the Indian civilization. Sara's education is world class, but with Indian culture. We definitely teach the students how to behave. We keep telling to respect the elders and have affection towards the younger ones.

The vision of the school is to prepare and inspire students for a rapidly changing world by instilling in them a global perspective and respect for the core values ​​of honesty, loyalty, perseverance and compassion. SARA provides opportunities to its students to build a better future by imparting holistic value-based education of the highest quality.

SARA also aims to give practical and theoretical knowledge that enables students to better understand the world and improve conditions for the world at large. The whole family takes forward the values ​​that children learn from their parents.

Homey hostel

Sara also has hostel facility for boys and girls since last many years. In the hostel here, we provide them a home like environment. The hostel is divided into various blocks -

Maitreyi Chhatravas, which is further divided into 3 blocks

Rani Laxmibai Block for Girls,

Mother Teresa Block for primary class children,

Chhatrapati Shivaji Block for Junior Section.

Aryabhatta Hostel is for boys.

Facilities available

For security, CCTV cameras are installed at every corner. Security guards are on alert 24*7 to ensure everyone's safety. The hostel also has a well maintained dairy farm 'Surbhi' consisting of 55 cows to provide fresh and pure milk.

Nutritious food

The school follows a nutritious food policy. There are 3 large separate dining halls, Annapurna Bhojanalaya (Mess 1, 2 and 3) for students and residential staff. Here in clean kitchen rooms, pure and wholesome food is prepared for the students by dedicated chefs. Delicious dishes are prepared on special occasions. Seasonal fruits are included in the daily diet.

Health facilities

It is of utmost importance for the school to maintain the proper health of the students. Hence the school has a medical room where doctors are available 25 hours a day. The warden maintains the medical files of each hostler and updates it regularly. Several medical camps and workshops are organized weekly to spread awareness. Minor ailments are treated promptly and in case of emergencies the school has a tie-up with the best multi-specialty hospital in the city.

Electricity and water

The school has facilities to ensure uninterrupted electricity and water supply in the campus along with hot water for bathing during winters.

Laundry

-School students don't have to worry about washing their clothes as the laundry staff takes care of it. The school has washing machines in the premises.

Awareness workshops on cleanliness and health are regularly organized in the hostel. The schools not only take care of the health of the students but also guide them on hygiene and preventive care.

Vocational skills

NEP 2020 has also put a major focus on vocational skills. Hence, the school provides intensive training in the following areas

Music: Sara has professional music instructors and a room equipped with musical instruments for our music enthusiasts. Here the students have music classes every day.

Theatre: Along with music and painting, we encourage acting. Sara regularly provides its students with a platform to stage plays.

Painting: Sarah comes up with cool ideas for helping students channel their inner Picasso. For this the school organizes inter and intra school drawing competition.

Yoga and Meditation: The school is imbued with the Indian value system and hence meditation is an integral part of the personality development programs of the school. The benefits of meditation are scientifically proven. It aids in reducing stress, anxiety and helps the students to focus properly on the positive aspects. Meditation is included in the morning PT and evening yoga. Furthermore, the serene environment of the campus provides a delightful environment for this practice.

Knowledge empowers the leader. Memories fade with time and lessons are forgotten, but experiences shape a person. Teachers inspire students to learn. SARA provides opportunities to its students to build a better future by imparting holistic value-based education of the highest quality. ,

Address: Sant Atulanand Residential Academy Varanasi

Holapur, Parmanandpur, Varanasi (UP) 22100

Contact No: 7521826111, 7497901616

Email: atulanandacademy@gmail.com

principal@saravns.ac.in

viceprincipal@saravns.ac.in

hr@saravns.ac.in

Website: https://saravns.ac.in/

